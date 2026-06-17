Unified Information Devices acquires AEG ID to Expand Industrial RFID Solutions Across North America

KENOSHA, Wis. and ULM, Germany, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unified Information Devices, Inc. (UID), a leader in RFID-enabled monitoring for medical research, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of AEG Identifikationssysteme GmbH (AEG ID), including its headquarters in Ulm, Germany, and manufacturing operations in the Czech Republic.

As demand for automation, traceability, and real-time operational intelligence continues to grow across manufacturing, healthcare, semiconductor production, and animal health, the acquisition expands UID's manufacturing capabilities and creates a unified platform to bring RFID innovations to Europe and North America.

“North America remains one of the world’s largest markets for industrial automation, traceability, and RFID-enabled asset intelligence,” said Craig Jordan, CEO of UID. “AEG has built a strong reputation delivering industrial RFID solutions across Europe. Together, we have an opportunity to expand those capabilities into North America while helping customers meet growing demands for automation, traceability, and operational intelligence.”

AEG ID is recognized for its expertise in industrial automation, access control, logistics, animal identification, and intelligent tracking applications. The company participates in the ISO technical working group for animal identification and spans the RFID value chain from chip and transponder design to readers, antennas, and industrial-grade tracking technologies.

Its manufacturing operations are capable of producing tens of millions of transponders annually, supporting applications that require secure, reliable, and highly accurate asset identification. AEG technologies are widely used in Industry 4.0 environments, access control systems, livestock and pet identification, and container tracking applications throughout Europe.

The combined organization brings together UID’s application expertise and AEG ID’s manufacturing and engineering capabilities to support growing demand for trusted, asset-level data across industrial, scientific, research, and veterinary environments. In particular, UID will bring the ability to uniquely support applications where precise asset identification is critical.

“As organizations increasingly rely on automation and AI-driven decision-making, the quality and integrity of the underlying data become critical,” said Matt Ruiter, Chief Science Officer of UID. “The ability to securely identify, track, and validate assets creates a more reliable foundation for operational intelligence, research, and business decision-making.”

UID will continue advancing technologies such as its temperature-sensing microchips and AnyCage home cage monitoring system, which have helped improve how researchers monitor animal health, activity, and welfare. These technologies support evolving scientific and regulatory priorities focused on more consistent, data-driven, and humane research practices, including New Approach Methodologies encouraged by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The completed acquisition strengthens UID's ability to support customers seeking secure asset identification, trusted data collection, and intelligent traceability solutions in increasingly automated environments. Together, the companies will accelerate development of next-generation RFID, sensing, and asset intelligence technologies that help organizations improve visibility, automation, and operational performance.

Headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Unified Information Devices (UID) develops RFID-enabled identification, monitoring, and traceability technologies for medical research, animal health, and industrial applications. The company specializes in solutions that help organizations securely identify, track, and monitor assets while improving data accuracy, operational visibility, and decision-making. Its technologies support applications ranging from animal identification and welfare monitoring to industrial traceability and asset management.