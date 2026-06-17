Toll Brothers Announces Magnolia Square at Princeton is Now Open in Princeton, New Jersey

PRINCETON, N.J., June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced Magnolia Square at Princeton, an intimate community of 24 luxury townhomes in Princeton, New Jersey, is now open for sale. The community’s Sales Center is located within Toll Brothers’ nearby Regency at West Windsor community at 2 Meade Drive in West Windsor.

Magnolia Square at Princeton features modern, open-concept home designs up to 2,500 square feet. Each home includes 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, loft spaces leading to private rooftop terraces, and two-car garages. Homes are priced from $1.47 million.





Situated in a highly desirable location, Magnolia Square at Princeton provides walkable access to shopping and dining at the Princeton Shopping Center and nearby Grover Park. Home shoppers will also enjoy easy access to commuter hubs such as Princeton Station and Princeton Junction Station, offering convenient travel to New York, Philadelphia, and beyond. Additionally, the community is located within the sought-after Princeton Public Schools district, making it an attractive option for families.

"Magnolia Square at Princeton is an exclusive community offering a rare combination of luxury living and convenience in one of the most desirable locations in New Jersey," said Jill Sarcia, Division President of Toll Brothers in New Jersey. "We are thrilled to bring this exceptional new home opportunity to the Princeton area."

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





Magnolia Square at Princeton offers low-maintenance living with lawn care and snow removal included, as well as advanced geothermal heating and cooling systems for year-round comfort and energy efficiency.

For more information about Magnolia Square at Princeton, call 844-834-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/NJ.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)