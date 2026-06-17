GIL INVESTOR ALERT: Holzer & Holzer, LLC Investigation of Gildan Activewear Inc.

ATLANTA, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Gildan Activewear Inc. (“Gildan” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GIL) complied with federal securities laws. On June 16, 2026, Jehoshaphat Research published a report alleging that it believes Gildan “has been inflating its revenues through channel stuffing for years but is finally running out of room to do so, and this will expose the weaker revenue and earnings profile of the business.” The price of the Company’s stock dropped following this report.

If you purchased Gildan stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com , call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/gildan-activewear/ to discuss your legal rights.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2025, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.