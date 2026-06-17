Rear Admiral Michael Nowakowski Tours Dunham House During Omaha Navy Week

OMAHA, Neb., June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wounded Warriors Family Support (WWFS) welcomed Rear Admiral Michael Nowakowski, Deputy Commander of Naval Education and Training Command – Force Development, to the Dunham House during Omaha Navy Week to learn more about the innovative veteran housing community currently under construction in Omaha.

During the visit, Rear Admiral Nowakowski toured the facility and met with WWFS leadership to discuss the needs of combat-wounded veterans and the role the Dunham House will play in supporting those who have sacrificed in service to our nation.

The Dunham House is a first-of-its-kind residential community designed specifically for combat-wounded veterans. Once completed, the facility will provide 30 apartment-style residences, including units designed to accommodate veterans with mobility challenges and other service-connected disabilities. Residents will also have access to shared community spaces, dining facilities, fitness areas, laundry services, and supportive resources designed to enhance quality of life and foster meaningful connections with fellow veterans.

"The Dunham House represents our commitment to ensuring combat-wounded veterans have access to a community built with their unique needs in mind," said Master Gunnery Sgt. Martin Duarte, USMC (Ret.), Outreach Director for Wounded Warriors Family Support. "This is more than a place to live. It is a place where veterans can build relationships, maintain independence, and enjoy the dignity and quality of life they have earned through their service."

The project is being developed by Wounded Warriors Family Support to address the growing need for veteran-centered housing options that promote accessibility, community, and long-term well-being. The Dunham House will provide an environment where combat-wounded veterans can live among peers who understand the challenges and experiences of military service.

Rear Admiral Nowakowski's visit highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts between military leaders, nonprofit organizations, and local communities to ensure veterans continue to receive support long after their time in uniform has ended.

About the Dunham House

The Dunham House is a veteran housing initiative developed by Wounded Warriors Family Support in Omaha, Nebraska. The community is being designed specifically for combat-wounded veterans and will feature accessible apartment-style residences, shared amenities, and a supportive environment that promotes independence, connection, and enhanced quality of life.

For more information, visit dunhamhouse.org.

About Wounded Warriors Family Support

Wounded Warriors Family Support is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide support to the families of those who have been wounded, injured, or killed during combat operations. Through programs and services that address mobility, housing, caregiver support, and family well-being, WWFS helps veterans and their families thrive.

For more information, visit www.wwfs.org .

Media Contact:

Ashlie Muller

Director of Operations

Wounded Warriors Family Support

402-807-9977

Ashlie.muller@wwfs.org

wwfs.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

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