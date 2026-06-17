AP Collective Named Best Crypto Marketing Agency of 2026 as Leading Web3 Projects Move to Full-Stack Growth Partners





HONG KONG, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AP Collective, a leading full-stack crypto and blockchain marketing agency , has been named Best Crypto Marketing Agency of 2026 by Best of Best Review. The recognition reflects a broader shift underway across the industry. As Web3 matures, founders are moving beyond standalone marketing services and choosing full-stack crypto growth partners that align product adoption, distribution, and ecosystem expansion. The reason is simple: stitching together separate vendors for PR, KOL campaigns, and community often costs more in lost momentum than it saves in budget.

Over the past three years, AP Collective has supported more than 600 campaigns spanning DeFi, AI, blockchain infrastructure, exchanges, consumer apps, and gaming. Its work has helped clients generate more than $400 million in revenue, contribute to over $800 million in capital raised, reach more than 100 million users, and drive over 2.5 billion impressions globally. Its client roster spans Pudgy Penguins, Raydium, Abstract, Polygon, NEAR Protocol, MEXC and more.

By The Numbers

600+ campaigns executed

$400M+ client revenue generated

$800M+ capital raised

$30B+ portfolio FDV

100M+ users reached

5,000+ creators activated

2.5B+ impressions generated

100+ brands supported





What 600+ Campaigns Reveal About Winning in Web3





After reviewing hundreds of campaigns, AP Collective observed that category-leading projects rarely rely on isolated marketing tactics. Instead, the strongest projects consistently align three critical growth functions:

Product: Creating clarity around what users should adopt and why.

Creating clarity around what users should adopt and why. Partner: Activating creators, communities, media, strategic partnerships and distribution channels.

Activating creators, communities, media, strategic partnerships and distribution channels. Ecosystem: Building sustainable networks of contributors, users, builders and advocates capable of compounding growth over time.





AP Collective refers to this as the AP Growth Framework. Projects that successfully align Product, Partner and Ecosystem growth consistently outperform those that approach marketing as a set of disconnected activities.

Across consumer applications, AI networks, DeFi protocols and infrastructure projects, a consistent pattern emerged: category leaders build systems, not campaigns.

Trusted by Category Leaders





The effectiveness of AP Collective's growth framework is evident across some of Web3's most recognized projects.

Over the years, AP Collective has worked alongside some of the leading brands in crypto, including Pudgy Penguins, Raydium, Abstract, Polygon, NEAR Protocol, MEXC, and many others.

Pudgy Penguins

Pudgy Penguins chose AP Collective as their marketing agency to support the $PENGU token launch by leading their go-to-market execution , creator coordination, community amplification and global distribution. The campaign coordinated more than 700 creators and KOLs, generated over 50 million impressions, and helped secure a #1 crypto mindshare position as per Kaito Mindshare Arena during launch.

Raydium

AP Collective supported Raydium through brand repositioning, creator-led distribution, founder-driven content and strategic growth campaigns. The work generated more than 70 million impressions and reached over 3.5 million users through creator-led distribution.

Abstract

AP Collective supported Abstract at its pre-testnet stage and helped build the ecosystem's growth engine from the ground up through creator programmes, community onboarding, regional expansion and distribution campaigns. These campaigns generated more than 80 million impressions and contributed to a #1 position in crypto mindshare as per Kaito Mindshare Arena around the mainnet launch.

These engagements are part of a much larger body of work. Across more than 600 campaigns for over 100 brands, AP Collective has activated more than 5,000 creators, generated over 2.5 billion impressions, and reached more than 100 million users worldwide, spanning every major vertical in Web3. From token launches and creator programs to long-term distribution, many clients return for additional campaigns as they scale.

What AP Collective Clients Have To Say

"AP Collective provided great support in expanding the reach, narrative, and visibility of Pudgy Penguins. Their expertise increased our mindshare on Twitter and added real momentum to our community initiatives. They are a fantastic team, highly skilled in Web3 marketing, and amazing to work with," said Luca Netz, CEO, Pudgy Penguins.

"AP Collective seamlessly supported our marketing and growth strategy. The team was responsive, execution was always consistent, and they contributed directly to our positioning as one of the breakout consumer apps of the year. If you're in search of a reliable marketing partner, look no further than AP Collective," said Caleb Rebelo, Chief Marketing Officer, Sport.fun.

"One of the best recommendations you can make is repeat business. We have now worked with AP Collective on three launches and found the team incredibly efficient and helpful across all avenues. When things needed attention, they were handled with utmost care. We highly recommend AP Collective to anyone seeking a professional team to guide them in Web3," said David Magnier, Head of Growth, Youmio AI.

The Future of Web3 Growth

According to AP Collective, the next generation of category-defining projects will be built by teams that treat growth as core infrastructure rather than a collection of disconnected marketing activities.

"Being named Best Crypto Marketing Agency of 2026 says as much about the teams we work with as it does about us. What matters most after more than 600 campaigns is that founders trust us with their next launch. We built AP Collective to be the go-to agency covering every vertical, from strategy to distribution, so builders can focus on building instead of managing a dozen vendors," said Abhishek Pawa, Founder of AP Collective.

About AP Collective

AP Collective is a leading full-stack crypto and Web3 marketing agency behind some of Web3's fastest-growing companies. Unlike traditional agencies that focus on individual channels or campaigns, AP Collective owns growth outcomes end to end across every vertical of Web3, with dedicated, global cross-functional teams that operate 24/7. Its services span token launch (TGE) marketing , influencer and KOL campaigns, crypto public relations (PR), community growth and go-to-market strategy.

AP Collective was named Best Crypto Marketing Agency of 2026 by Best of Best Review.