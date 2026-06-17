



DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pepeto just passed $10.28 million raised, the fastest fill among meme coins this cycle, and the reason comes down to one number every holder keeps calculating. The wallets adding are large addresses that held BTC and ETH through full bear cycles, and the gap between this price and the listing price is what keeps pulling them in.

The timing lines up with a Solana price prediction shift that every SOL holder needs to understand. SOL is down 75% from its all-time high, big names are cutting their targets, and the returns Solana once delivered are moving somewhere new. The strongest gains in 2026 are forming on Ethereum, with Pepeto sitting right at the center.

Meme Coins: The Solana Price Prediction Stays Bullish but SOL Tokens Are Dying

The Solana price prediction from Michael van de Poppe gives SOL a base of $300 to $500 with $600 as the bull case per InvestingHaven , and even after the crash from its $293 all-time high down to $73, the token still carries strong tech underneath. Goldman Sachs sold off its Solana ETF positions per CoinDesk, yet Firedancer went live on mainnet targeting one million transactions per second and Alpenglow cut finality to 150 milliseconds, both bullish for SOL long term. But that side of the story is collapsing, because token launches have dropped 42% since mid-January per BeInCrypto , meme coins trading now sits below 10% of DEX volume, and the total Solana token market cap has fallen to $3.2 billion. Standard Chartered holds a Solana price prediction of $250 for 2026 and $2,000 by 2030, while CME Group extended 24/7 SOL derivatives trading in June. The tech keeps getting better, but the returns those tokens once delivered on Solana are gone, and the money chasing those gains has already moved to where the next wave of Ethereum millionaires will come from.

Pepeto in Focus as Money Moves From Solana Tokens to Ethereum Utility

Pepeto is the token large wallets are using as their position for the next major cycle. The name spreads through Telegram, X, and Reddit at a pace only DOGE and SHIB hit at their earliest stages, except real exchange tools sit behind the momentum this time. Zero-fee trading across three chains, an AI scanner, and SolidProof-audited contracts give this project what no earlier meme coin ever had, while 170% APY staking and an approaching Binance listing keep holders locked in. The people who found DOGE and SHIB early had nothing close to what Pepeto offers today, and that is why this presale passed $10.28 million before most of the market noticed.

The numbers behind early entries speak for themselves. One wallet placed $8,000 into SHIB in 2020 and watched it reach $5.7 billion at the peak, with no exchange, no audit, and no product behind it. Pepeto has all three, and the community energy forming around it carries the same force that turned SHIB and DOGE holders into the biggest success stories in crypto. While Solana tokens lose ground every week, attention has shifted toward Pepeto on Ethereum faster than anything the market has seen.

Conclusion

Once the Solana price prediction starts to play out and large caps push toward their targets, the market behind them is where smaller entries multiply well beyond what any large cap returns. Every cycle has followed that pattern, and in 2026 nothing stands as close to a breakout as Pepeto, a presale past $10 million, large wallets adding every week, and an exchange listing approaching with community attention no project at this stage has matched. Crypto rewards people who commit early and punishes those who wait. Pepeto sits in that exact moment right now, and once the listing lands, the holders who entered this presale will be the names the next cycle talks about.

The Solana price prediction offers 3x to 8x depending on the forecast, strong for a large cap, but those are returns for people who already have wealth. Presale entries deliver 100x. The person reading this watched DOGE run from nothing to $90 billion and told themselves they would move faster next time. Solana tokens are done, the money already moved to Ethereum, and Pepeto is filling while most people are still reading about it instead of buying. The presale page is open right now, but every stage that fills raises the price, and that price is not coming back down.

Join the Pepeto Presale Before the Listing Window Closes

FAQs

Can the Solana price prediction hit $600 soon?

The Solana price prediction reaches $600 only in the most bullish multi-year case from Michael van de Poppe, not in the near term, with SOL trading at just $73 today after Goldman Sachs exited its ETF positions. Standard Chartered cut its 2026 target to $250.

Why is Pepeto the top Ethereum meme coin today?

Pepeto is the top Ethereum meme coin today because it offers presale entry into a working exchange with zero fees, AI security, and 170% staking APY. The presale has raised over $10.28 million with a SolidProof audit and a Binance listing approaching.