HCI Group Enters the Tokenized Real-World Assets Market with Pilot Project Mirroring Returns of Specific Participations in HCI's Catastrophe XOL Reinsurance Programs

TAMPA, Fla., June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE: HCI) today announced the launch of a pilot project featuring digital tokenized reinsurance securities offering contractual returns that mirror the performance of specific participations by its Cayman Islands-based reinsurance subsidiary, Fortex Reinsurance SPC, Ltd. ("Fortex Re"), in HCI's catastrophe excess-of-loss reinsurance programs. HCI is launching this pilot project to explore new ways to expand investor access to catastrophe risk as an asset class.

“We are pioneering a new method of risk transfer by connecting the reinsurance market with new sources of capital,” said Paresh Patel, HCI’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “While still in its early stages, we believe tokenized reinsurance securities have the potential to expand access to the reinsurance market by lowering investment barriers, shortening investment duration, and creating the potential for increased liquidity for qualified investors.”

The initial pilot project consists of three separate digital tokenized securities, which are available for purchase through SurancePlus:

Token Offering Offering Price per Token Estimated Redemption Value per Token* Series A $11.10 $36.00 Series B $22.12 $49.00 Series C $30.01 $35.20 *Illustrated values reflect the following: (1) no catastrophe losses affecting the underlying reinsurance participation, (2) redemption at the end of the annual risk period, and (3) values are before any additional return from collateral investment income.



Each token has a distinct risk-return profile and may be purchased individually or combined through varying allocations, enabling investors to tailor catastrophe risk exposures to their investment objectives.

Additionally, the securities are structured to align with the annual reinsurance treaty cycle, resulting in a meaningfully shorter investment horizon than is typical for many traditional insurance-linked securities offerings, including catastrophe bonds.

Finally, the securities will be available for a minimum investment of $5,000 to qualified U.S. accredited investors under Rule 506(c) of Regulation D and to qualified non-U.S. investors under Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Subject to applicable securities laws and transfer restrictions, securities offered pursuant to Regulation S are generally expected to become eligible for resale sooner than those offered pursuant to Rule 506(c) of Regulation D, which are generally subject to longer holding periods, often up to one year.

While synthetically structured to mirror the performance of specific participations by Fortex Re in HCI's 2026-2027 catastrophe excess-of-loss reinsurance programs, these securities are issued by SurancePlus and have no impact on Fortex Re's or HCI's reinsurance programs.

About HCI Group, Inc.

HCI Group is a diversified holding company engaged in insurance, reinsurance, real estate, claims services, and insurance technology. The HCI Group portfolio of companies includes multiple property and casualty underwriters, exchanges, and captive reinsurers as well as a claims management business, a commercial real estate investment company, and a leading insurance technology company Exzeo Group. HCI Group was founded in 2006.

HCI Group's common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "HCI" and are included in the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Index. HCI Group regularly publishes financial and other information in the Investor Information section of the company’s website. For more information about HCI Group and its subsidiaries, visit https://www.hcigroup.com/. Exzeo’s common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “XZO.” For more information about Exzeo, visit https://www.exzeo.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "confident," "prospects" and "project" and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. For example, catastrophe losses on the underlying reinsurance contracts may cause a loss of some or all of the value of the securities. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should any risks or uncertainties develop into actual events, these developments could have material adverse effects on the company's business, financial condition and results of operations. HCI Group, Inc. disclaims all obligations to update any forward-looking statements.

Company Contact:

Nat Otis

Investor Relations

HCI Group, Inc.

Tel (813) 355-5341

notis@hcigroup.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover

Gateway Group, Inc.

Tel 949-574-3860

HCI@gateway-grp.com