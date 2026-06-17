Lynn, MA, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JP McCurdy Electric, a leading electrical contractor renowned for its comprehensive wiring and electrical services, has been honored as the top electrician in Massachusetts. This prestigious recognition comes from The Architects Diary, a respected outlet known for its insightful evaluations and listicles.

Specializing in both residential and commercial projects, JP McCurdy Electric has consistently demonstrated excellence in handling a wide range of electrical tasks. From routine repairs and upgrades to complex installations, the company's skilled electricians and management team have set a benchmark in the industry.

"Being recognized as the top electrician in Massachusetts is a testament to our team's dedication and expertise," said John McCurdy, CEO of JP McCurdy Electric. "We are committed to delivering the highest quality of service to our clients, ensuring safety and satisfaction in every project we undertake."

"This accolade reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in the electrical field," McCurdy added. "We are proud to serve our community and grateful for the trust our clients place in us."

The Architects Diary's piece highlights JP McCurdy Electric's exceptional service quality, customer satisfaction, and innovative solutions in the electrical sector. The recognition underscores the company's reputation as a trusted provider of electrical services across Massachusetts.

JP McCurdy Electric continues to lead the industry with its forward-thinking approach and dedication to customer service. This latest accolade further solidifies its position as a top choice for electrical services in the region.

About JP McCurdy Electric

J.P. McCurdy Electric is an electrical contractor providing wiring and electrical services for residential and commercial customers. The company’s electricians and management team handle a range of projects, from routine repairs and upgrades to larger installations.

Press Inquiries

John McCurdy

john [at] mccurdyelectric.com

781-595-7074

https://mccurdyelectric.com

330 Lynnway, Suite 210

Lynn, MA 01901