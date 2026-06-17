

LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the FIFA World Cup attracting global attention, the tournament is highlighting more than elite athletic ability—it is drawing attention to the role of focus, resilience and mental composure under pressure at the highest levels.

Performance is understood to be dependent on both physical preparation and mental readiness. An analysis published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine found that up to 34% of elite athletes reported symptoms of anxiety and depression, highlighting the importance of psychological factors in high-performance environments.

Real Madrid striker and France national team captain Kylian Mbappé believes that top athletes consider mental health a taboo subject and are reluctant to admit vulnerability for fear of being judged. Regarded as one of the best players in the world, Mbappé has had his own highs and lows and experienced the pressure that comes from competing on the world stage.

While millions are watching that pressure play out over the course of the 39-day tournament, many recognize similar pressures in everyday life—from managing expectations and setbacks to performing under constant demands and uncertainty.

The book Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health by L. Ron Hubbard presents a framework aimed at helping individuals examine the source of stress and mental blocks. For over 75 years, readers have been using its techniques to achieve greater self-awareness and overcome the pressures of stress and anxiety. The word Dianetics is derived from the Greek dia, meaning “through,” and nous, “mind or soul,” and it is defined as “what the mind (or soul) is doing to the body.”

“Sports have a way of making something visible that everyone experiences—moments of pressure reveal how people think, react and recover,” said Josie Gibson, a Dianetics spokesperson. “People increasingly want tools that help them better understand themselves and perform at their best.”

Pressure is not confined to stadiums. Across everyday life and in every country, people face high-stake situations at work, at home and in moments of personal challenge. The growing interest in approaches to personal well-being highlights continued engagement with practical solutions such as Dianetics.

Bridge Publications, Inc. publishes the nonfiction works of L. Ron Hubbard. Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health is the all-time bestselling book on the human mind. For more information, visit www.dianetics.org .

Sara Lucatero

Bridge Publications, Inc.

sdinges@bridgepub.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3e53a70e-03d1-46f0-b3d9-2a4658483964