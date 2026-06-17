Orca Announces Results of the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Expiry of Management Cease Trade Order

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orca Energy Group Inc. (“Orca” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: ORC.A, ORC.B) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on June 17, 2026 (the "Meeting") and that the previously disclosed management cease trade order (the "MCTO") against the securities of Orca for each of Jay Lyons and Lisa Mitchell issued by the Alberta Securities Commission pursuant to National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203") on May 1, 2026, is no longer in effect. The Company rectified its defaults pursuant to the MCTO and NP 12-203 on June 5, 2026, and the MCTO is no longer in effect as of June 10, 2026.

The results from the Meeting for each of the resolutions in the Company's notice of meeting and management information circular dated May 13, 2026 (the "Management Information Circular"), are set forth below:

1. Fixing the Number of Directors

By ordinary resolution passed via ballot, the number of directors to be elected at the Meeting was fixed at five members. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Percentage of Votes Cast

at the Meeting (%)

Class For Against A 100% 0% B 99.92% 0.08%

2. Election of Directors

By ordinary resolution passed via ballot, all of the nominees proposed as directors were duly elected as directors of Orca to serve until the next annual meeting or until their successors are duly appointed or elected. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Percentage of Votes Cast

at the Meeting (%)

Name of Nominee Class For Withheld David W. Ross A

B 100%

99.89% 0%

0.11% Jay C. Lyons A

B 100%

95.95% 0%

4.05% Linda Beal A

B 100%

99.73% 0%

0.27% Dr. Frannie Léautier A

B 100%

99.73% 0%

0.27% Lisa Mitchell A

B 100%

95.78% 0%

4.22%

3. Transaction Resolution

By ordinary resolution passed via ballot, the full text of which resolution is set forth in Exhibit A to the Management Information Circular, the sale of more than 50% of the Company's business through the sale of all of the issued and outstanding shares of PAE PanAfrican Energy Corporation, the Company's wholly owned Mauritian holding subsidiary, to Taifa Gas Tanzania Limited and Amber Energy Investment L.L.C-FZ, was approved by more than a simple majority of votes cast by shareholders of the Company, either in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Percentage of Votes Cast

at the Meeting (%) Class For Against A 100% 0% B 99.34% 0.66%

About Orca Energy Group Inc.

Orca is an international public company engaged in natural gas exploration, development and supply in Tanzania through its subsidiary PanAfrican Energy Tanzania Limited. Orca trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbols ORC.A and ORC.B.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.