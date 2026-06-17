Crown Crafts to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2026 Results on June 24, 2026

GONZALES, La., June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ-CM: CRWS) (the “Company”), a producer, designer, and distributor of infant, toddler, and juvenile consumer products, today announced that it will release the results of its operations for the fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2026 before the market opens on Wednesday, June 24, 2026. Olivia W. Elliott, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Claire K. Spencer, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a teleconference at 8:00 a.m. Central Time on that day to discuss the Company’s results.

Interested individuals may join the teleconference by dialing (844) 539-3703 or (412) 652-1273 and asking to join the Crown Crafts, Inc. call. The teleconference can also be accessed in listen-only mode by visiting the Company’s website at www.crowncrafts.com . The financial information to be discussed during the teleconference may be found on the investor relations portion of the Company’s website after earnings are released.

A telephone replay of the teleconference will be available one hour after the call through July 8, 2026. To access the replay, dial (844) 512-2921 in the United States or (412) 317-6671 from international locations and enter replay access code 13760859.

About Crown Crafts, Inc.

Founded in 1957, Crown Crafts, Inc. designs, markets, and distributes infant, toddler, and juvenile consumer products including infant bedding, toddler bedding, diaper bags, bibs, toys and disposable products. The Company operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries, NoJo Baby & Kids, Inc. and Sassy Baby, Inc., which market a variety of infant, toddler, and juvenile products under Company-owned trademarks (Sassy®, Manhattan Toy®, NoJo®, Baby Boom® and Neat Solutions®), as well as licensed collections and exclusive private label programs. Sales are made directly to retailers such as mass merchants, large chain stores, juvenile specialty stores, value channel stores, grocery and drug stores, restaurants, wholesale clubs, internet-based retailers and directly to consumers through the Company’s websites. For more information visit the Company’s website at www.crowncrafts.com .

Contact:

Claire Spencer

Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Investor@CrownCrafts.com