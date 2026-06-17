Mother Nature AI Reveals Three-Specialist AI Platform as It Approaches 5 Million Users and Launches $8.5 Million Capital Raise

NEW YORK, NY, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mother Nature AI today announced that its AI-powered wellness ecosystem has reached nearly 5 million users, with an $8.5 million capital raise now underway at a $95 million valuation. The funding will support expansion of the company's multi-specialist AI platform, the commercial launch of its Vital IQ™ health wearable, and deeper integrations with healthcare and wellness providers nationwide.

At the center of Mother Nature AI's announcement is a product architecture that sets it apart from the growing field of health apps: rather than a single generalist AI, the platform deploys three distinct AI specialists - each trained deeply in its domain and designed to remember individual user health context over time.

Three Specialists. One Ecosystem.

Most health applications operate on a single-track model - a chatbot or dashboard that handles every query the same way. Mother Nature AI takes a fundamentally different approach, structuring its platform around three purpose-built AI specialists that address the dimensions of health consumers struggle with most.

Mother Nature AI serves as the platform's General Health & Wellness Coach. Users can ask about symptoms, lab results, medications, supplements, wearable data, and overall wellbeing. The AI integrates a user's full health picture to deliver personalized, science-backed answers - covering everything from medication interactions to supplement guidance and health goal coaching.

Sylvia AI is the platform's Mental Health & Emotional Wellness specialist. Stress, anxiety, burnout, sleep, emotional health, and mindfulness sit squarely in her domain. Sylvia provides evidence-based support for psychological and emotional wellbeing, offering structured guidance on stress and anxiety management, sleep optimization, burnout recovery, and mindfulness techniques - a capability set that reflects growing consumer and clinical awareness that mental health is inseparable from physical health.

NutriGen AI rounds out the trio as a dedicated Nutrition & Diet Optimization specialist. As a personal nutritionist, NutriGen handles personalized meal planning, macro and micronutrient optimization, anti-inflammatory diets, food sensitivity guidance, and food-as-medicine recommendations - delivering nutrition science tailored to each user's specific health goals rather than generic dietary advice.

All three specialists are free to use, require no account to access, and operate under a science-backed framework - a deliberate product decision that lowers the barrier to entry and accelerates user adoption at scale.

Vital IQ: The Wearable Built for Health, Not Lifestyle

Complementing the AI platform is Vital IQ™, Mother Nature AI's forthcoming health-focused and affordable wearable bracelet. Priced at approximately $30, Vital IQ is engineered specifically for health monitoring rather than the lifestyle features, notifications, and entertainment functions that dominate the consumer smartwatch market. The device feeds health data directly into the Mother Nature AI platform, powering the personalization loop that makes each specialist more accurate and relevant over time. The more the system learns, the more tailored the guidance becomes - across all three domains.

Healthcare and Institutional Expansion

Beyond the consumer market, Mother Nature AI is advancing pilot programs with nursing homes and long-term care facilities to generate real-world outcome data. Healthcare and wellness provider integrations are also in development, with the company building infrastructure to connect individual users with professionals and institutions within a unified platform. Outcome-based research and white papers are expected to follow, building the evidentiary base for enterprise adoption.

A Platform Built for What's Next

Consumer demand for AI-powered wellness solutions is accelerating. Adoption of wearable health technology is climbing. And trust in personalized, data-driven health guidance is replacing the one-size-fits-all model that has defined consumer health for decades. Mother Nature AI is building at that intersection - with nearly 5 million users already in its ecosystem, a three-specialist platform that addresses the full spectrum of everyday health needs, and a capital raise that will fund the next phase of growth.

About Mother Nature AI

Mother Nature AI is a New York-based health technology company building an AI-powered personalized wellness ecosystem. The platform's three AI specialists - Mother Nature AI, Sylvia AI, and NutriGen AI - are free to use, science-backed, and require no account to access. For more information, visit www.askmn.ai or follow the company on Instagram and TikTok at @askmnai and on Facebook at Mother Nature AI.





Media Contact:

Name: Christopher Dobbie Founder, Mother Nature AI

Contact: media@askmnai.com

Website: www.askmn.ai