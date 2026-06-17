MediPharm Labs Announces Voting Results from the 2026 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSX: LABS) (OTCQB: MEDIF) (FSE: MLZ) (“MediPharm”, “MediPharm Labs” or the “Company”), a pharmaceutical company specialized in precision-based cannabinoids, today announced the results of matters voted on at its annual and special meeting (the “Meeting”) of holders of common shares (“Shareholders”) held today.

There were 389 Shareholders represented virtually or by proxy at the Meeting holding an aggregate of 130,357,074 common shares, representing 30.68% of MediPharm’s total issued and outstanding common shares as of the record date for the Meeting. As the Meeting was held virtually, all resolutions were passed by way of ballot. Complete voting results for each of the matters presented at the Meeting are provided below.

Board Changes

Following his re-election as a director, Keith Strachan was appointed Chair of the Board. Chris Taves, outgoing Chair, and Chris Halyk did not stand for re-election.

“I am honoured to step into the role of Chair of the Board,” said Keith Strachan, Chair of the Board of MediPharm. “On behalf of the Board, I want to thank our Shareholders for their continued support, and to thank Chris Taves and Chris Halyk for their many contributions and years of service. As a co-founder and former President of MediPharm Labs, I have long believed in the Company’s potential, and I look forward to working with Greg, the management team and my fellow directors as we continue advancing the Company’s path to sustainable profitability across regulated medical cannabis markets.”

Complete Voting Results from the Meeting

1. Setting the Number of Directors at Five

The special resolution to fix the number of directors of the Company at five (5) was approved. Voting results are as set out below:

Votes For Votes Against # % # % 125,319,545 96.136% 5,037,529 3.864%



2. Board Size Authorizing Resolution

The special resolution authorizing the directors of the Company to set the number of directors within the minimum and maximum provided in the Company’s articles was approved. Voting results are as set out below:

Votes For Votes Against # % # % 123,792,599 94.964% 6,564,474 5.036%



3. Election of Directors

Each of the Company’s nominees were elected as directors of MediPharm for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed. Voting results for each nominee are as set out below:

Nominee

Votes For Votes Withheld # % # % Keith Strachan 90,271,829 88.029% 12,275,634 11.971% David Pidduck 88,352,005 86.157% 14,195,458 13.843% Michael Bumby 75,187,058 73.319% 27,360,405 26.681% Emily Jameson 94,274,136 91.932% 8,273,327 8.068% John Medland 93,824,321 91.494% 8,723,142 8.506%



4. Appointment of Auditor

MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed as auditor of the Company until the next annual meeting of Shareholders at remuneration to be fixed by the directors.

Votes For Votes Withheld # % # % 127,841,206 98.07% 2,515,868 1.93%



About MediPharm Labs

Founded in 2015, MediPharm Labs specializes in the development and manufacture of purified, pharmaceutical-quality cannabis concentrates, active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and advanced derivative products utilizing a Good Manufacturing Practices certified facility with ISO standard-built clean rooms. MediPharm Labs has invested in an expert, research-driven team, state-of-the-art technology, downstream purification methodologies and purpose-built facilities for delivery of pure, trusted and precision-dosed cannabis products for its customers. MediPharm Labs develops, formulates, processes, packages and distributes cannabis and advanced cannabinoid-based products to domestic and international medical markets.

In 2021, MediPharm Labs received a Pharmaceutical Drug Establishment License from Health Canada, becoming the only company in North America to hold a commercial-scale domestic Good Manufacturing Practices License for the extraction of multiple natural cannabinoids. This GMP license was the first step in the Company’s current foreign drug manufacturing site registration with the US FDA. MediPharm Labs also has EU-GMP certification, ANVISA GMP certification from Brazil and TGA compliance in Australia.

In 2023, MediPharm Labs acquired VIVO Cannabis Inc., which expanded MediPharm Labs’ reach to medical patients in Canada via Canna Farms medical e-commerce platform, and in Australia and Germany through Beacon Medical PTY and Beacon Medical GmbH. This acquisition also included Harvest Medical Clinics in Canada which provides medical cannabis patients with physician consultations for medical cannabis education and prescriptions.

The Company carries out its operations in compliance with all applicable laws in the countries in which it operates.

Investor Contact:

MediPharm Labs Investor Relations

Telephone: +1 416.913.7425

Email: investors@medipharmlabs.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the inability of MediPharm Labs to obtain adequate financing; the delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; and other factors discussed in MediPharm Labs’ continuous disclosure filings, available on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, MediPharm Labs assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change.