Liberty Gold Reports Annual General Meeting Results and Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Gold Corp. (TSX: LGD; OTCQX: LGDTF) (“Liberty Gold” or the “Company”) announces voting results from the Company’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 17, 2026 (the “Meeting”).

Mr. Rob Pease, who has served on the Board of Liberty Gold for approximately 15 years, including a period as Chair of the Board, did not stand for re-election as a director at the Meeting. Mr. Pease has played a key role in guiding the Company through multiple stages of its development and will remain engaged with Liberty Gold in an advisory capacity as Corporate Advisor, ensuring continued access to his experience and perspective.

On behalf of the Board and management team, Liberty Gold extends its sincere appreciation to Mr. Pease for his longstanding service, leadership, and meaningful contribution to the Company.

A total of 336,404,012 common shares were voted, representing the votes attached to 63.7% of all outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of the election of all director nominees. The percentage of votes cast for each is as follows:

Total number of ‘for’ votes cast: Votes ‘for’: Mr. Greg Etter 294,591,152 99.80% Dr. Jon Gilligan 294,552,967 99.79% Ms. Wendy Louie 294,214,420 99.67% Mr. Lauren Roberts 294,358,451 99.72% Ms. Lisa Wade 294,251,157 99.69% Ms. Barbara Womersley 294,196,411 99.67%

The following were also approved by the shareholders:

The reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as auditor of the Company:

Total number of ‘for’ votes cast: 335,553,903 Votes ‘for’: 99.75%



In favour of amendments to, and unallocated entitlements under the Stock Option Plan:

Total number of ‘for’ votes cast: 293,264,141 Votes ‘for’: 99.35%



In favour of unallocated entitlements under the Restricted Share Unit Plan:

Total number of ‘for’ votes cast: 293,302,639 Votes ‘for’: 99.37%



In favour of unallocated entitlements under the Deferred Share Unit Plan:

Total number of ‘for’ votes cast: 293,278,995 Votes ‘for’: 99.36%



Voting results are released in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements. Detailed voting results for the Meeting are available under Liberty Gold’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

CORPORATE UDPATE

Liberty Gold also announces that Centerra Gold Inc. (“Centerra”) has exercised its top-up right to maintain a 9.9% equity interest in the Company as provided under the Investor Rights Agreement dated September 29, 2025. In connection with this election, Centerra has subscribed for 2,050,287 common shares of Liberty Gold at a price of C$1.70 per common share, for aggregate proceeds of C$3.5 million.

Centerra’s exercise of its top-up right reflects its continued support for Liberty Gold as the Company advances Black Pine, its 100% owned oxide gold development project in Idaho, through feasibility and permitting.

ABOUT LIBERTY GOLD

Liberty Gold is a U.S.-focused gold company advancing Black Pine, its 100% owned oxide gold project in Idaho, located within the Great Basin, one of the world’s most productive and mining-friendly gold regions. Black Pine is a large-scale, past-producing, run-of-mine heap leachable gold deposit progressing through feasibility and permitting toward a modern open-pit mining operation. The Company’s strategy is centered on advancing high-quality, long-life gold assets, with a clear focus on technical simplicity, strong environmental performance, project executability, collaborative permitting processes, and value creation. This reflects Liberty Gold’s commitment to the discipline of delivery. The Company is led by an experienced team with a track record of discovery, development, and delivering sustained long-term value.

For more information, visit libertygold.ca or contact:

Susie Bell, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Phone: 604-632-4677 or Toll Free 1-877-632-4677

info@libertygold.ca

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements or information concerning future financial or operating performance of Liberty Gold and its business, operations, properties and condition; planned de-risking activities at Liberty Gold’s mineral properties; federal and state permitting timelines; the advancement of the Black Pine Project through feasibility and permitting; the completion of Centerra Gold Inc.’s subscription for common shares pursuant to its top-up right; future updates to mineral resources; the potential quantity, recoverability and/or grade of minerals; the potential size of a mineralized zone or potential expansion of mineralization; proposed exploration and development of Liberty Gold’s mineral property interests; future water rights acquisitions; the results of mineral resource estimates, mineral reserve estimates, preliminary feasibility studies or feasibility studies; and the Company’s anticipated expenditures.

Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “seek”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “continue”, “planned”, “expect”, “project”, “predict”, “potential”, “targeting”, “intends”, “believe”, “goal” and similar expressions, or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “should”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management as of the date the statements are made, including, among others, assumptions regarding future prices of gold and other metals, currency exchange rates and interest rates, favourable operating conditions, political stability, timely receipt of governmental, regulatory and stock exchange approvals, completion of the issuance of common shares to Centerra Gold Inc. pursuant to its top-up right on the terms described herein, receipt of financing on time, obtaining renewals for existing licences and permits and obtaining required licences and permits, labour stability, stability in market conditions, availability of equipment, results or timing of any mineral resources, mineral reserves, baseline studies, resource conversion, pre-feasibility studies or feasibility studies, the availability of drill rigs, successful resolution of disputes and anticipated costs and expenditures. Many assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of Liberty Gold and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct.

Such forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks related to the interpretation of results and/or reliance on technical information provided by third parties as related to the Company’s mineral property interests; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; current economic conditions; state and federal permitting processes; future prices of commodities; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; the costs and timing of the development of new deposits; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the failure of contracted parties to perform; the timing and success of exploration activities generally; the timing or results of the publication of any mineral resources, mineral reserves or feasibility studies; delays in permitting; possible claims against the Company; labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining governmental, regulatory or stock exchange approvals, financing, or completing the issuance of common shares to Centerra Gold Inc. pursuant to its top-up right; timing of the completion of exploration; and those factors discussed in the Annual Information Form of the Company dated March 25, 2026, in the section entitled “Risk Factors”, under Liberty Gold’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although Liberty Gold has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Liberty Gold disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except for material differences between actual results and previously disclosed material forward-looking information, or as otherwise required by law.

Except for statements of historical fact, information contained herein or incorporated by reference herein constitutes forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking statements and forward-looking information attributable to Liberty Gold are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements.