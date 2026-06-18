REMINDER: Lucid Group, Inc. Investors With Significant Losses Must Act By July 28, 2026 – Contact Kirby McInerney LLP

NEW YORK, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirby McInerney LLP reminds Lucid Group, Inc. (“Lucid” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:LCID) investors of the July 28, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a pending federal securities class action. Courts do not consider applications filed after this deadline. The lead plaintiff oversees the litigation on behalf of the class and may influence key decisions, including litigation strategy and settlement. Courts regularly appoint individual investors as lead plaintiffs, not only institutions.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Lucid securities, have information, or would like to learn more, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the form below, to discuss your rights or interests.

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What Is The Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased securities during the period of February 25, 2026 through April 13, 2026, inclusive (“the Class Period”). The lawsuit alleges that (1) a supplier quality issue had significantly disrupted deliveries of the Lucid Gravity; (2) the foregoing was likely to, and did, have a material negative impact on the Company’s business and financial results; and (3) the Company had overstated the purported enhancements to Lucid’s manufacturing and delivery capabilities and overall operations.

On April 3, 2026, Lucid issued a press release revealing that it had “produced 5,500 vehicles” during Q1 2026, while only “deliver[ing] 3,093 vehicles.” The press release further disclosed that, “[d]uring the quarter, deliveries of the Lucid Gravity were disrupted for 29 days due to a supplier quality issue with the second-row seats” and “[a]s a result of this, the [C]ompany’s ability to meet customer demand was impacted.” The same day, Reuters published an article entitled “Lucid misses first-quarter vehicle delivery estimates on supplier disruptions.” The article provided additional comments from Marc Winterhoff, the Company’s Interim Chief Executive Officer, regarding Lucid’s disappointing Q1 2026 delivery results, most notably that deliveries were particularly impacted over a month earlier in February 2026, when Lucid paused to reverse an unauthorized supplier change and inspect vehicles already produced. On this news, the price of Lucid shares declined by $0.63 per share, or approximately 6%, from $9.96 per share on April 2, 2026 to close at $9.33 on April 6, 2026.

On April 6, 2026, 24/7 Wall St. published an article entitled “Lucid Faces Biggest Disaster Ever”, which described the number of vehicles that Lucid delivered in Q1 2026 as “remarkably small”, stating that Lucid “cannot sell fewer than 4,000 vehicles and even pretend this is sustainable.” On this news, the price of Lucid shares declined by $0.50 per share, or approximately 5%, from $9.33 per share on April 6, 2026 to close at $8.83 on April 7, 2026.

On April 14, 2026, Lucid filed a current report on Form 8-K with the SEC, reporting, inter alia, its preliminary Q1 2026 financial results, including revenue in the range of $280 million to $284 million—well below the consensus estimate of $433.8 million—and losses from operations in the range of $985 million to $1.005 billion. The same day, Lucid issued a press release revealing its plans for a $1.05 billion capital raise, including a $300 million public stock offering. On this news, the price of Lucid shares declined by $0.44 per share, or approximately 5%, from $9.24 per share on April 13, 2026 to close at $8.80 on April 14, 2026.

[CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE CLASS ACTION]

What Should I Do?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Lucid securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

[WHAT IS A SECURITIES CLASS ACTION?]

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website.

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Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171

https://www.kmllp.com

https://securitiesleadplaintiff.com/

investigations@kmllp.com