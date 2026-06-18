The Brick Scores Big with Alphonso Davies Partnership and Exclusive Fan Meet & Greet at Park Royal

WEST VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brick is proud to announce Canadian soccer superstar Alphonso Davies as its newest brand ambassador and is celebrating the launch of the partnership with an exclusive fan meet and greet at its Park Royal location in West Vancouver on Saturday, June 20, 2026.

The partnership officially kicked off with The Brick's Score Big Savings Event, bringing together one of Canada's most celebrated athletes and one of the country's most trusted retailers during a landmark year for Canadian soccer.

With the FIFA World Cup taking place on Canadian soil and excitement building across the country, Davies stands at the forefront of a defining moment in Canadian sport. As captain of Canada's Men's National Team, Davies has become a symbol of determination, achievement and national pride.

"We're thrilled to welcome Alphonso Davies to The Brick Team," said Darci Walker, President, The Brick. "As Canadians celebrate the excitement of the FIFA World Cup and the growing popularity of soccer across the country, Alphonso embodies the passion, perseverance and pride that resonate with our customers. We couldn't imagine a better ambassador to help promote our brand."

To celebrate the new partnership, Davies will make a special appearance at The Brick Park Royal, located in the Park Royal shopping centre in West Vancouver, where fans will have the opportunity to meet him in person, take photos and bring memorabilia for autograph signing. Davies will sign autographs from 3:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. To ensure no fan leaves empty-handed, guests who are unable to receive a personal autograph during the session will receive a high-quality pre-printed photo featuring Davies' signature while quantities last. In addition, signed Alphonso Davies jerseys and soccer balls will be awarded through a ticketed draw, giving fans additional opportunities to take home exclusive memorabilia. As a thank you for attending, every person who joins the autograph line will receive a $50 The Brick gift card valid toward any purchase of $499 or more on furniture or mattresses.

"I'm excited to officially join The Brick as an ambassador, especially in a year when Canada is hosting the World Cup," said Alphonso Davies. "This is a special moment for our country, and having launched our partnership with the Score Big Savings Event makes it even more meaningful. I can't wait to meet fans at the Park Royal store."

The Brick's partnership with Davies reflects the company's commitment to supporting Canadian families and celebrating the moments that bring communities together. With soccer's popularity reaching new heights across Canada, the partnership arrives at a time of unprecedented excitement for the sport.

Event Details

What: Alphonso Davies Fan Meet & Greet and Ambassador Launch Celebration

When: Saturday, June 20, 2026, from 3:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Where: The Brick Park Royal (Park Royal Shopping Centre)

2205 Park Royal South

West Vancouver, BC V7T 2W5

Please enter from inside the mall

Cost: Free Admission

The event is free and open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests are encouraged to arrive early due to anticipated demand. Admission and participation are subject to venue capacity and event timing.

Following the autograph session, Davies will participate in media availability, helping to amplify coverage of the partnership and extend the event's reach beyond in-store attendees.

About The Brick

The Brick, a wholly owned subsidiary of Leon's Furniture Limited (“LFL” or “Leon's”) (TSX: LNF). Founded in 1971, The Brick is one of Canada’s leading retailers of furniture, mattresses, appliances, and home electronics. The Brick remains committed to offering Canadians unbeatable value, exceptional service, and products that help make every house feel like home. The Brick is proud to be part of your community. The Brick is online at TheBrick.com. Keep up-to-date and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and X.

About Leon's Furniture Limited

Leon's Furniture Limited is the largest retailer of furniture, appliances and electronics in Canada. Our retail banners include: Leon's; The Brick; Brick Outlet; and The Brick Mattress Store. Finally, with The Brick's Midnorthern Appliance banner alongside Leon's Appliance Canada banner, this makes the Company the country's largest commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels and property management companies. The Company has 301 retail stores from coast to coast in Canada under various banners.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Shauna MacDonald

smacdonald@brooklinepr.com

403-585-4570