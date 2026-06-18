SAN FRANCISCO, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by Fluency that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, CVS is Using Fluency to Close Enterprise AI Deployment Gap issued June 11, 2026, over GlobeNewswire.
| Source: Fluency Fluency
SAN FRANCISCO, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by Fluency that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, CVS is Using Fluency to Close Enterprise AI Deployment Gap issued June 11, 2026, over GlobeNewswire.