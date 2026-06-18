Wayne Jobson Joins Tim Levy on Echoes Across Time to Discuss Storytelling, Reggae Legacy, and a Life Behind the Music

Beverly Hills, California, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wayne Jobson, Grammy-winning producer and filmmaker, shared insights about his extraordinary career spanning reggae, rock and mainstream pop during a recent episode of Echoes Across Time with host Tim Levy. The conversation covered Jobson's rise from Jamaica to international success, including his work on No Doubt's Grammy-winning album "Rock Steady" and contributions to major film soundtracks.

Jobson, whose band Native opened for Bob Marley, Peter Tosh and David Bowie at California's US Festival in front of 150,000 people, discussed his approach to creativity rooted in Jamaican culture. "Most of my life when people ask me what do I do, I say I'm a storyteller," Jobson explained during the interview. "The song is really what makes you — the song is what made Bob Marley into the greatest star in the world."

The producer credited his upbringing in Jamaica's music scene for shaping his worldview, including connections to Island Records through his cousin Dickie Jobson, who co-founded the label with Chris Blackwell. Jobson emphasized the importance of surrounding oneself with "great minds" rather than merely famous people, citing relationships with figures like Keith Richards, Paul Allen of Microsoft and reggae legends.

"If you're the smartest person in the room, get out," Jobson advised, explaining his philosophy of continuous learning from exceptional individuals. He described growing up around his father's success in Jamaica's bauxite industry and his mother's charitable work as foundational influences on his work ethic.

Jobson has earned two Grammy Awards for his production work with No Doubt, contributed to soundtracks for Disney's "Cool Runnings" and Adam Sandler's "50 First Dates," and produced documentaries on Bob Marley and Peter Tosh. He currently hosts America's number one reggae radio show and is producing "Cool Runnings 2."

The episode explores themes of legacy, creative inspiration and cultural bridge-building that define Jobson's decades-spanning career connecting Jamaican music to global audiences.

About Echoes Across Time

Echoes Across Time is a podcast hosted by Tim Levy featuring conversations with business leaders, creators, and thinkers on legacy, values, and what endures beneath changing circumstances.

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