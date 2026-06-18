Pepeto Exchange Upgrade Reaches Binance Level While the Ethereum Price Prediction From Hayes Maps $10,000 and Solana Meme Coins Crash





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pepeto just completed a major upgrade on its exchange in a week where every Ethereum price prediction moved higher, pushing the zero-cost trading engine closer to launch. The presale crossed $10.28 million, and the biggest entries came in while sentiment sat at its lowest point this year, exactly when smaller buyers step back and serious money steps forward. Three live products run, 170% staking APY locks holders in, and the Binance listing is expected before the market catches up.

Pepeto is built on Ethereum, and where this blockchain heads next in the crypto news cycle decides how much value flows into every project on top of it. Arthur Hayes just mapped the Ethereum price prediction between $10,000 and $20,000 this cycle, Solana meme coins are crashing with nothing behind them, and the reason serious wallets are choosing Pepeto right now goes deeper than most readers expect.

Pepeto Reaches Binance-Level Architecture While the Ethereum Price Prediction Points to $10,000

Pepeto runs a full exchange on Ethereum with a trading engine that handles swaps at zero cost and removes the gas fees that eat into smaller trades. The engine runs an AI check on every contract before a token hits the floor, and the latest upgrade went live this week as presale entries grew.

“Every cycle pushed smaller traders off Ethereum because fees ate their positions alive,” said a team representative. “A $100 swap should not cost $30 in gas before it even clears, and that is exactly why we built PepetoSwap, the Pepeto Bridge, and the full exchange from scratch.”

The Ethereum price sits at $1,685 per CoinMarketCap, down 66% from the $4,953 record, but every major Ethereum price prediction still points higher, and while the chain builds, the meme coin market has split. Solana DEX volume crashed 82% per BeInCrypto , WIF dropped 75% to $0.22 with zero products, and BONK fell below every moving average. Meme coins without products die. SHIB built ShibaSwap and reached $41 billion, and Pepeto is building something far bigger at presale pricing.

The Ethereum price prediction from Arthur Hayes maps $10,000 to $20,000 this cycle per Yahoo Finance, Standard Chartered holds its Ethereum price prediction at $7,500, and Tom Lee’s Ethereum price prediction lands between $7,000 and $9,000 per CNBC . Even if Ethereum reaches $10,000, that is strong for a large cap. But crypto history shows that meme coins with real utility on Ethereum multiply faster than ETH itself, and 2026 gives one of the cleanest setups at presale pricing.

Pepeto Presale Picks Up Speed While Solana Meme Coins Fade and Ethereum Builders Load

The presale passed $10,284,915, and what is happening inside matters more than any chart. These are not casual buyers. Blockchain data shows entries from addresses that held ETH across multiple cycles, the same accounts that bought in single digits and held past $4,900. Those holders know what an early entry feels like, the doubt, the fear, then one decision that changed everything. When they find the next one, they never talk about it. They move quietly while everyone else panics, because once the crowd catches on, the price jumps and the entry closes.

That pattern played out with Ethereum, Solana, and BNB, and the crypto news only covered it after the window closed. Solana meme coins proved it again, 16,000 World Cup tokens launched in two months and almost all already worthless. Every Ethereum price prediction points higher, but the real gains come from crypto presales on Ethereum the market has not found yet. Those same accounts are filling Pepeto at the lowest sentiment of the year. The question is whether readers enter before the listing or spend the cycle in regret.

Conclusion

ETH and the broader market keep trending higher, but the largest returns have never come from sitting in large caps through slow recoveries. The Ethereum price prediction will keep climbing through the crypto news cycle, but the real gains came from Ethereum-based presales the market ignored until it was too late. Ethereum at $0.30, BNB at its ICO price, SHIB before the Binance listing, every return that changed a life in this market started with one early buy the crowd had not noticed.

For 2026, no other project sits where Pepeto sits. ETH turned $100 into $1.6 million at $0.30. SHIB turned small buys into millions with ShibaSwap and belief, and Pepeto carries a full exchange, bridge, AI security, and 170% staking APY at a presale price. Every cycle, the same story plays out, a few hundred dollars into the right presale and one decision that changes a life. Every trader who missed SHIB, missed BNB, missed early ETH carries that feeling. The presale is still open, rounds close faster every week, and this is the chance to make sure this cycle ends differently.

Visit the Pepeto Website to Enter the Presale

FAQs

Can the Ethereum price hit $10,000 soon?

The Ethereum price can hit $10,000 this cycle according to Arthur Hayes, who maps the range between $10,000 and $20,000, backed by Standard Chartered targeting $7,500 and Tom Lee mapping $7,000 to $9,000.

Why are experienced holders choosing Pepeto now?

Experienced holders are choosing Pepeto because it is an Ethereum-based exchange removing trading fees with AI contract scanning and a Binance listing expected, at $0.0000001877 with $10.28 million raised.