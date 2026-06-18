Palmetto Publishing Releases Posthumous Poetry Collection From Vietnam Veteran Ed Markow The Hawk

Charleston, SC, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palmetto Publishing has released Soaring Higher, a posthumous poetry collection by United States Army veteran Ed Markow, who wrote under the pen name "The Hawk." The poems were discovered on Markow's old laptop after his passing and compiled for publication by his wife. The book stands as a companion to his earlier work, Reflections of Soaring.

Markow served in Vietnam at the age of twenty. The experiences that followed, decades of family life, brotherhood on the open road, a deep love of Harley-Davidson culture, and the invisible wounds carried home from war, became the raw material for his poetry. The collection spans subjects from tender love poems to searing reflections on government neglect of veterans. One poem is a humorous ode to a toe lost in a lawnmower accident. Another lays bare the vulnerability required to let another person truly see you. The range is wide, and the voice is plainspoken and unmistakably personal.

At the heart of the collection is a tension familiar to many veterans: the impulse toward self-protection set against the need to be known. Markow wrestled quietly with inner demons he rarely discussed aloud. His poetry became the outlet he could not find in conversation. The discovery of these files gave his family something few grieving loved ones receive: a second chance to hear the voice they thought they had lost. The stakes of the book are intimate. These are words that almost went unheard.

Ed Markow "The Hawk" stated, "The poetry in this book is a pure reflection of the things that I have seen and experienced in my life. It is a portrait of the tapestry that has been woven along my path through life. Fly with me on this journey and see how I view life and the people who have touched mine in very special ways."

The book arrives at a moment of renewed public attention to veteran mental health and the power of creative expression in processing trauma. Readers drawn to veteran narratives, blue-collar authenticity, and posthumously published personal writings will find a natural home in these pages. Soaring Higher sits alongside works in the tradition of plainspoken American poetry rooted in lived experience. It is suited for adults aged 35 and older who value honesty over polish and who understand that grief and humor often share the same room.

Soaring Higher is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of their social media platforms.

About the Author: Ed Markow "The Hawk" was a proud United States Army veteran who served in Vietnam at the age of twenty. A man of deep conviction, he loved his family and his country fiercely, and he carried that same passion into everything he pursued. His experiences across a lifetime of service, adventure, and devotion became the foundation for a poetic voice that was wholly and unmistakably his own.



Ed's writing journey grew naturally from a life lived with curiosity and heart. He chose the pen name "The Hawk" as a symbol of creativity, truth, and experience, and his poetry reflects that soaring perspective. Soaring Higher is a collection born from his travels, his relationships, and his observations of the world, delivered with the lighthearted humor and warmth that defined him. He believed that readers would find in his words both striking similarities to their own lives and illuminating contrasts, because, as he wrote, "we are fellow travelers viewing existence from on high."



Beyond writing, Ed found joy in motorcycle riding, reading, and spending time with family and friends. In 2005 he married the love of his life, who became his greatest muse. Together they built a life beyond what he could have imagined, and in 2014 they welcomed their daughter Ava, whom he considered his greatest accomplishment. Ed's health was ultimately affected by Agent Orange exposure from his military service, and he passed away at the age of seventy-eight. His words endure as a testament to a life fully lived. Follow Ed Markow "The Hawk" for updates on new releases.

Media Contact: publicity@palmettopublishing.com

Available for interview inquiries: Trisha Markow, spouse of author Ed “The Hawk” Markow