Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KD) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Kyndryl Holdings misrepresented or failed to disclose that: (1) certain members of executive management engaged in systematic manipulation of the Company's free cash flow metrics through the deliberate postponement of vendor payments from one fiscal quarter to the next; (2) as a consequence thereof, Kyndryl falsely represented its reported free cash flow metrics as indicative of the quality and long-term sustainability of its earnings and revenue growth, when in reality such cash generation was contingent upon undisclosed and inherently unsustainable cash management practices; (3) the Company's procedures governing financial disclosures, its accounting methodologies, and its internal controls over financial reporting were materially inadequate and deficient; and (4) by reason of the foregoing, Kyndryl's business operations, financial condition, and prospects for achieving profitable growth were materially worse than had been publicly represented to investors.

If you currently own KD and purchased prior to August 1, 2024 please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at justin@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

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Contacts:

Kuehn Law, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

justin@kuehn.law

(833) 672-0814