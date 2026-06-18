eimmigration Launches Heroes Spotlight to Recognize the Top Paralegals in Immigration Law

SAN DIEGO, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eimmigration by Cerenade , the leading immigration case management software trusted by 17,000 legal professionals, today announced the launch of Heroes Spotlight: Top Paralegals in Immigration Law . The recognition program was unveiled at the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA) Annual Conference, where nominations officially opened.

Nominations are open now through September 25, 2026. Anyone in the immigration law community can submit a nomination, including attorneys, colleagues, firm leaders, clients, and paralegals themselves. Any immigration paralegal is eligible, regardless of firm size, organization type, or career stage.





Heroes Spotlight was created to recognize the immigration paralegals who keep cases moving and clients supported. They manage cases, track deadlines, navigate forms, and serve as a steady presence for clients whose futures depend on the outcome. Despite the critical role they play, industrywide recognition for paralegals remains rare. Heroes Spotlight was built to give the immigration law community a way to celebrate their work publicly and collectively.

"Immigration paralegals are the backbone of this profession," said Phillip Yadidian, CEO of Cerenade. "They manage extraordinary complexity every day, and they do it with a level of dedication and care that deserves to be celebrated publicly. Heroes Spotlight is our commitment to making sure they get the recognition they've always deserved."

Following the nomination period, nominees will be featured on a public voting page where the immigration law community will select the honorees. Community voting will take place in October, with honorees announced on November 5, 2026.

Honorees will be recognized across leading immigration law media channels and profiled in a dedicated ebook distributed widely across the community.

To nominate an immigration paralegal, visit heroes.eimmigration.com .

About eimmigration

eimmigration is case management software built by Cerenade that helps immigration law firms and nonprofits simplify casework. Trusted by 17,000 immigration law professionals, eimmigration helps practices save time, advance cases more quickly, streamline immigration forms, improve client communications, and grow faster. Learn why firms rely on eimmigration to make casework easier at get.eimmigration.com.

Media Contact

Triniti Burton

triniti@cerenade.com

310-645-0598

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/16706f3f-5399-41de-a3fd-ee7dba1d7c62