Abbott Cooper PLLC Announces Investigation on Behalf of Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. Stockholders

STAMFORD, Conn., June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abbott Cooper PLLC is investigating potential legal claims on behalf of stockholders of Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: INDP) who held their shares prior to December 22, 2025.

This investigation is to determine whether the Indaptus Board violated its fiduciary duties in connection with a private placement of preferred stock.

Stockholders who have held Indaptus shares since before December 22, 2025, and are interested in learning more about the investigation or their legal rights are encouraged to contact Abbott Cooper PLLC at no cost or obligation.

Abbott Cooper PLLC handles cases on a contingency fee basis, meaning there is no cost to stockholders unless a recovery is obtained.

IF YOU ARE AN INDAPTUS STOCKHOLDER AND WOULD LIKE TO DISCUSS YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS, PLEASE CONTACT:

J. Abbott R. Cooper

Abbott Cooper PLLC

1266 East Main Street

Suite 700R

Stamford, CT 06902

(475) 477-5031

info@abbottlawyer.com

https://abbottlawyer.com/

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