Slovenia Celebrates 74 MICHELIN-Recognised Restaurants in 2026: Hiša Franko Retains Three Stars

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hiša Franko, led by Ana Roš, has retained the highest distinction of three MICHELIN stars, while Milka Restaurant, under the leadership of David Žefran, has once again been awarded two MICHELIN stars. Eight restaurants received one MICHELIN star, with Galerija okusov joining the category for the first time this year. The Bib Gourmand distinction was awarded to 12 restaurants. The Selected category includes 52 restaurants, six of them new.

This year also marked the debut of the MICHELIN Opening of the Year Award in Slovenia. Additional special recognitions included the Young Chef Award, presented to Marko Magajne of Galerija okusov; the Sommelier Award, presented to Nejc Farčnik of Grič; and the Service Award, awarded to Peter Patajc of Gostilnica Ruj. The Opening of the Year Award went to Gostilna Francl, led by Sebastijan Kovačič.

MSc Maja Pak Olaj, Director of the Slovenian Tourist Board, emphasised: "This year's MICHELIN Guide Slovenia results once again confirm that Slovenia is strengthening its position as one of Europe's most recognisable gastronomic destinations. The inclusion of 74 restaurants from across the country demonstrates that top-quality gastronomy is becoming an increasingly important part of Slovenia's tourism offer and a key driver of higher value-added tourism development. Our partnership with MICHELIN contributes to Slovenia's international visibility, raises quality standards, and strengthens the reputation of Slovenian chefs and restaurants. We are especially pleased that Slovenia received the Opening of the Year Award for the first time this year, alongside the Young Chef, Sommelier, and Service Awards, all of which highlight excellence across different areas of gastronomy. In terms of MICHELIN-recognised restaurants per capita, Slovenia ranks around the European average among countries included in the guide, confirming the remarkable quality and ambition of Slovenian gastronomy. Congratulations to all recipients. The Slovenian Tourist Board will continue to support the development and international promotion of Slovenia as a destination of outstanding gastronomic experiences."

Read the press release

MICHELIN Guide marks seven years in Slovenia

More information is available as well as on the Taste Slovenia and Slovenia.info portals. Photos and video statements from the awards ceremony are available here.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f30fbbc3-b02d-4386-9e2e-b472a374bde4