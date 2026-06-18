DEKUPLE Group continues its international expansion by establishing a presence in the Middle East through the creation of Das Kapital Dekuple Group alongside Hubert Boulos and Ramsey Naja

Paris, June 18, 2026 – 8:00 a.m.

DEKUPLE Group, a leading international player in communication, data and marketing, is partnering with Hubert Boulos and Ramsey Naja to create Das Kapital Dekuple Group, a communications consulting agency based in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. 51%-owned by DEKUPLE Group, Das Kapital aims to become a leading marketing and communications partner supporting brands' growth across the Middle East. Having already established strong positions across Europe, a dedicated China desk and operations in North America, DEKUPLE Group is continuing its international expansion by entering the Middle East to support both its key international clients (large corporations and mid-sized companies) and local market players. Das Kapital Dekuple Group plans to progressively expand its footprint across the Gulf region's major markets.

Bertrand Laurioz, Chairman and CEO of DEKUPLE Group, commented:

"Welcoming new entrepreneurs into the Group is always a long-term process and marks the beginning of a shared entrepreneurial journey built on trust and sustained growth ambitions. Despite a challenging geopolitical environment in the Middle East throughout 2026, we continued the discussions and projects initiated with Hubert Boulos and Ramsey Naja prior to recent events. We remain confident in the long-term growth potential of several emerging markets across the region.

Our strengths lie in the consistency and long-term sustainability of our strategy. Our technological edge and our ability to connect our areas of expertise to deliver a unique, performance-driven offering will be essential for the Middle East of tomorrow.

This transaction is also fully aligned with our roadmap: by 2030, we aim to reach €400 million in revenue, with 30% of both revenue and headcount generated internationally."

A shared vision and ambition in response to AI-driven market transformation

By combining DEKUPLE Group's data, technology and AI capabilities with Das Kapital's advertising expertise, regional footprint and deep understanding of local cultures, this new presence in the Middle East strengthens DEKUPLE's international strategic offering in high-growth markets. The Group reported a 50% increase in its business activities outside France during the first quarter of 2026. This organic expansion will enable DEKUPLE to support Western and Chinese brands entering the region while helping local companies strengthen and consolidate their market leadership.

Experienced partners with a strong presence in the Middle East

Das Kapital already supports several leading international brands in the FMCG and banking sectors as they expand into new markets and optimize their international performance. Its founders have led major initiatives such as the launch of Pepsi's "What The Cup" campaign across Asia (Singapore) and the Middle East (Dubai), the regional relaunch of iconic brands including Wendy's, and strategic consulting assignments in the Middle East for CMA CGM and DKNY. The agency also advises leading institutions such as Doha Bank in Qatar.

Hubert Boulos, Co-Founder of Das Kapital, commented:

"Marketing and communications are undergoing a profound transformation accelerated by artificial intelligence. Ramsey and I bring decades of strategic and creative experience, together with a strong reputation across the Middle East.

Joining DEKUPLE Group enables us to accelerate our development, reach a new technological milestone, and gain access to a broad range of complementary capabilities. The Group offers a powerful ecosystem of growth-driving expertise—including influencer marketing, SEO, GEO, link building, consumer insights, media, automation, social media and local marketing—as well as proprietary solutions that are leaders in their respective markets. In addition, through its consulting firm Converteo, DEKUPLE has become a major player in the field of agentic AI transformation. This partnership enables Das Kapital to evolve into a next-generation MarCom agency capable of supporting brands' growth in a rapidly changing environment."

"The strength of this region lies in its remarkable capacity to adapt. Gulf countries have navigated recent crises—from the Global Financial Crisis and the Arab Spring to the COVID pandemic—and have consistently emerged stronger. I believe this resilience will once again prove decisive in the very near future." added Ramsey Naja, Co-Founder of Das Kapital.

About Hubert Boulos

Following an international career that began in the United States, Hubert Boulos held senior leadership positions within several leading Paris-based agencies, notably at Publicis Conseil, where he was appointed Director and member of the Executive Committee in 2001. Based in Dubai since 2006, he led regional strategic planning activities for global agency networks including BBDO (Omnicom) and J. Walter Thompson (WPP) from 2011 onward, before being appointed President of DDB Middle East in 2013. In 2024, he co-founded Das Kapital.

About Ramsey Naja

After starting his career with independent agencies in London, including Publigraphics and TMI-JWT, Ramsey Naja joined J. Walter Thompson in 2004 as Chief Creative Officer for the MENA region, before expanding his responsibilities to the Middle East and Africa in 2012. In 2021, he joined DDB Dubai as Chief Creative Officer for the Middle East. In 2024, he partnered with Hubert Boulos to establish Das Kapital.

À propos du Groupe Dekuple

DEKUPLE Group is an international communication, marketing and data company built on a unique multi-entrepreneurship model. Its integrated growth platform is structured around three complementary pillars:

Advise, through Converteo and its 450 consultants specializing in data, technology and artificial intelligence;

Create, through its international network of multi-disciplinary agencies;

Boost, through the Boost Factory, which brings together the Group's data assets and MarTech solutions.





With nearly 70 areas of expertise spanning the entire communication and data marketing value chain, the Group helps brands address their differentiation and growth challenges. Its integrated ecosystem enables clients to optimize marketing investments and maximize their impact.

Founded in 1972, DEKUPLE Group operates across Europe, North America and China. Its 1,200 employees support more than 750 large corporations and mid-sized companies on a daily basis. DEKUPLE is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris.

www.dekuple.com

Contacts



DÉKUPLE Group

Investor Relations & Financial Information

Tel: +33 1 41 58 72 03 - relations.investisseurs@dekuple.com



ACTUS FINANCE & COMMUNICATION

Analysts - Investors: Cyril COMBE - Tel: +33 1 53 65 37 94

Press - Media: Fatou-Kiné N’DIAYE - Tel: +33 (0) 1 53 67 36 34

dekuple@actus.fr

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