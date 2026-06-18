Bank of Åland Plc

Stock Exchange Release

June 18, 2026, 9.00 EEST

Bank of Åland Plc announces a preliminary timetable for the 2026 semi-annual dividend

Bank of Åland Plc announces a preliminary timetable for the 2026 semi-annual dividend in accordance with the authorisation granted at the 2026 Annual General Meeting.

The Board of Directors intends to decide on the semi-annual dividend in connection with the publication of Bank of Åland’s Half-Year Financial Report for 2026. Provided that the Board of Directors makes such a decision, the record date for the semi-annual dividend is expected to fall on or about 21 July 2026, and the payment date is expected to be 28 July 2026.

The amount, record date and payment date will be determined by a decision of the Board of Directors. As previously communicated, the semi-annual dividend is intended to correspond to no more than 50 per cent of the profit for the first six months of the financial year, that is, the period January–June 2026.

Once the Board of Directors has made its decision, Bank of Åland will announce the confirmed terms of the semi-annual dividend, including the amount, record date and payment date. This will take place in connection with the publication of the Half-Year Financial Report for 2026 on 17 July 2026.

The semi-annual dividend will be paid to shareholders who are entered in the company’s shareholder register maintained by Euroclear Finland Oy on the record date.

For further information:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, Bank of Åland Plc, tel. + 358 (0)40 512 7505