FTI Consulting Adds Energy Advisory Offering in Italy With Hire of Riccardo Siliprandi

MILAN, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the launch of the firm’s energy advisory offering in Italy with the appointment of Riccardo Siliprandi as a Senior Managing Director in the Economic Consulting segment. His arrival signals the expansion of FTI Consulting’s offering in Italy, building on the firm’s existing capabilities in transactions and transformation.

In his role at the firm, Dr. Siliprandi will lead FTI Consulting’s Energy practice in Italy, providing clients with contentious and non-contentious support across the infrastructure lifecycle, from transactions due diligence, merger and acquisitions (“M&A”) and portfolio assessments through to damage valuations, arbitrations and expert witness advisory services. He is based in Milan.

“We are delighted to welcome Riccardo to FTI Consulting at an important time for both our firm and the energy sector,” said Emanuele Grasso, Italy Leader and Head of Italy Corporate Finance at FTI Consulting. “Riccardo combines deep sector expertise with commercial, hands-on experience helping companies with critical transformations and fast-moving conditions in the sector. His arrival is an exciting milestone for our business in Italy, as it marks the start of the expansion of our advisory capabilities beyond corporate finance, enabling us to provide even broader support to clients as their needs evolve.”

“Decarbonisation, modernisation and changing energy security needs will reshape the energy sector over the next decade, influencing investment, policy and strategy worldwide,” said Jason Mann, Leader of the Regulated Industries and Energy Markets group at FTI Consulting. “Riccardo has an impressive track record helping companies adapt to these shifts. His appointment reinforces our global commitment to delivering integrated, cross-border expertise that helps energy companies, investors and institutions navigate this fast-evolving market and opportunities with confidence. Together with colleagues across our global Energy team, I look forward to working with Riccardo.”

Dr. Siliprandi brings more than 15 years of energy consulting, industry and academia experience to FTI Consulting. He has advised leading energy companies, international investment funds, utilities and public institutions across Italy, Europe and other jurisdictions around the world on a range of matters, including transformation and decarbonisation strategies, market analysis, business development, M&A and financing.

In addition to leading modelling, pricing and high-impact regulatory and market design studies internationally, Dr. Siliprandi has a particular expertise in energy transition, market entry, electricity, investment and transformation projects. He has also been an expert witness in numerous dispute cases under international arbitration and Italian law.

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Dr. Siliprandi was a Senior Principal at AFRY Management Consulting, building on earlier experience in industry and academic research. He holds a PhD from The University of Milano-Bicocca in Milan.

Commenting on his appointment, Dr. Siliprandi said, “The goal of energy companies in Italy and around the world is to stay competitive and be prepared for the future. That requires diverse expertise across transactions, regulation, market strategy and dispute resolution, which are all areas where FTI Consulting excels. I am excited to have the opportunity to help build the firm’s Energy practice in Italy and support clients in achieving results that position them for long-term success.”

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organisations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,100 employees located in 32 countries and territories as of March 31, 2026. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalised and independently managed. The Company generated $3.8 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2025. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com.

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