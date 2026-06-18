2026 Shenyang Cheongsam (Qipao) Culture Season Kicks Off

SHENYANG, China, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 15, the 2026 Shenyang Cheongsam (Qipao) Culture Season opened in grand fashion at the Mozishan Campus of the Luxun Academy of Fine Arts. Under the theme "Heritage: A Decade of Qipao Grace, Renewed for the Future", this year's event integrates academic exchanges, intangible cultural heritage showcases, international perspectives, and industrial development. Through the lens of traditional Chinese aesthetics, it adds charm to the city's cultural identity and fortifies the industry's foundation with a decade of growth, attesting to the enduring vitality of Shenyang as the "birthplace of qipao".

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The opening ceremony brought together nearly 150 qipao enterprises and 130 designers. In her opening address, Feng Xiaoxia, President of the Shenyang Qipao Culture Association, reflected on the decade-long journey of Shenyang's qipao culture: "These past ten years have been a journey from inception to prosperity. What began as a single fashion show has evolved into a cultural extravaganza encompassing seven integrated sectors - conferences, exhibitions, sales, tourism, fairs, fashion shows, and photography. It has grown from a local initiative into a cultural IP with nationwide influence."

A highlight of the opening ceremony was the stunning LOOLAYY Intangible Cultural Heritage Eastern Aesthetics Show. As the Shenyang Symphony Orchestra poured its soul into the melodies of The Butterfly Lovers, the sleek, modern art space of the Luxun Academy of Fine Arts' new campus blended in perfect harmony with the grace of qipao. Graceful models brought the qipao to life, fully showcasing the handcrafted texture of this intangible cultural heritage, the profound symbolism of traditional motifs, and the premium quality of luxury fabrics.

The event also marked the official unveiling of the Wu'ai Qipao Garden, a landmark project expected to inject fresh momentum into the high-quality development of Shenyang's qipao industry. Leveraging the industrial prowess of the Wu'ai Clothing Market - one of Northeast Asia's leading apparel distribution hubs - the new complex integrates brands, intangible cultural heritage exhibitions, bespoke tailoring, fashion launches, and experiential retail into a whole. It is poised to provide a fertile ground for small and medium-sized businesses to share resources, draw on each other's strengths, and build up brands, marking Shenyang qipao's strategic transition from a cultural hallmark to an industrial engine.

On the same day, the "Shared Heritage, Shared Vision" Intangible Cultural Heritage Qipao Culture Academic Symposium was held. Using clothing as a medium and culture as a bridge, Shenyang teamed up with Beijing and Hong Kong. Through a cross-disciplinary dialogue among cultural experts, prominent media figures, and cutting-edge designers, they sought to explore new ways of expressing the century-old qipao heritage in a contemporary context.

The event is guided by the China National Textile and Apparel Council and the Publicity Department of the CPC Shenyang Municipal Committee and co-organized by the Shenyang Qipao Culture Association, the Liaoning Textile and Apparel Association, and the Luxun Academy of Fine Arts, among others. Running through September, it will feature more than 100 cross-sector "qipao+" events spanning conferences, exhibitions, sales, tourism, fairs, fashion shows, and photography.

Source: Publicity Department of Shenyang Municipal Party Committee