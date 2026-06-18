Lantronix India Celebrates 10 Years of Innovation, Engineering Excellence and Strategic Growth

IRVINE, Calif., June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRX), a global provider of Edge AI and Industrial IoT solutions that power NDAA-compliant unmanned systems, critical infrastructure and resilient enterprise networks, today announced the 10-year anniversary of Lantronix India Pvt. Ltd., which was incorporated in May 2016.

Over the past decade, Lantronix India has evolved into a strategic engineering and innovation hub that supports the company’s global product development initiatives and long-term growth strategy. Lantronix India’s contributions have accelerated next-generation Edge AI, industrial connectivity and smart infrastructure solutions that address expanding market opportunities worldwide.

“We are proud to celebrate our 10-year anniversary in India, marking a decade of engineering innovation, customer success and growth in one of the world’s most dynamic technology markets,” said Saleel Awsare, CEO of Lantronix. “The exceptional talent and innovation emerging from our India organization continue to strengthen our global competitiveness and position us to capitalize on the growing demand for AI-powered edge computing and Industrial IoT solutions.”

In its first decade, Lantronix India has grown to employ more than 120 professionals, including 110 engineers, developers and technical experts, reinforcing the company’s commitment to innovation and scalable product development.

Key achievements from Lantronix India include:

Powering Critical Infrastructure: Delivering secure, resilient connectivity solutions that support enterprise and government digital transformation initiatives.

Delivering secure, resilient connectivity solutions that support enterprise and government digital transformation initiatives. Accelerating Digital Transformation: Driving Smart Cities, Industrial IoT and embedded innovation through scalable AI-driven technologies in alignment with Digital India and Make in India initiatives.

Driving Smart Cities, Industrial IoT and embedded innovation through scalable AI-driven technologies in alignment with Digital India and Make in India initiatives. Advancing Autonomous Systems: Developing UAV, drone and Edge AI technologies that enable next-generation public safety, defense, mobility and smart infrastructure applications.



“Lantronix India’s 10-year anniversary reflects more than an operational milestone. It also represents a strategic investment that has strengthened our innovation engine and expanded our global engineering capabilities,” said Sailesh Chittipeddi, Lantronix board member.

“The team’s expertise and execution have helped accelerate our technology roadmap and position the company to capitalize on the significant long-term opportunities emerging across Edge AI, Industrial IoT and intelligent infrastructure markets,” Awsare added. “We look forward to building on this strong foundation as we continue creating value for our customers and shareholders.”

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRX) is a global leader in Edge AI and Industrial IoT solutions, delivering intelligent computing, secure connectivity and remote management for mission-critical applications. Serving high-growth markets, including smart cities, enterprise IT and commercial and defense unmanned systems, including drones, Lantronix enables customers to optimize operations and accelerate digital transformation. Its comprehensive portfolio of hardware, software and services powers applications from secure video surveillance and intelligent utility infrastructure to resilient out-of-band network management. By bringing intelligence to the network edge, Lantronix helps organizations achieve efficiency, security and a competitive edge in today’s AI-driven world. For more information, visit the Lantronix website.

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including, without limitation, statements concerning growth expectations, anticipated performance, and commercial opportunities. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results, future business, financial condition, or performance to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement contained in this news release. The potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, such factors as the effects of negative or worsening regional and worldwide economic conditions or market instability on our business, including effects on purchasing decisions by our customers; our ability to mitigate any disruption in our and our suppliers’ and vendors’ supply chains due to changes in U.S. or foreign government trade policies, including recently increased or future tariffs, a pandemic or other outbreaks, wars and recent conflicts in Europe, Asia and the Middle East, or other factors; future responses to and effects of public health crises; cybersecurity risks; changes in applicable U.S. and foreign government laws and regulations; our ability to successfully implement our acquisitions strategy or integrate acquired companies; difficulties and costs of protecting patents and other proprietary rights; the level of our indebtedness, our ability to service our indebtedness and the restrictions in our debt agreements; and any additional factors included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on Aug. 29, 2025, including in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of Part I of that report, as well as in our other public filings with the SEC. Additional risk factors may be identified from time to time in our future filings. In addition, actual results may differ as a result of additional risks and uncertainties about which we are currently unaware or which we do not currently view as material to our business. For these reasons, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements we make speak only as of the date on which they are made. We expressly disclaim any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform such statements to actual results or to changes in our opinions or expectations, except as required by applicable law or the rules of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC. If we do update or correct any forward-looking statements, investors should not conclude that we will make additional updates or corrections.

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