Statkraft and Alcoa sign new power agreements to secure energy supply for the aluminium plant in Southern Norway

(Oslo/Lista, Norway 18 June 2026) Statkraft and Alcoa have signed two new power agreements securing electricity supply to support continued operation of Alcoa’s aluminium plant at Lista, Norway. The agreements provide a solid and predictable energy foundation for the smelter and help maintain both production and further development at the site.



Production Line 2 at Lista recently completed a successful restart of 31,000 metric tonnes per annum to reach its nameplate capacity of 95,000 metric tonnes for the plant. This marked an important milestone for Alcoa in Norway, with restored capacity and a strengthened industrial presence. Building on this, access to reliable and competitively priced power is essential for continued operations.

The power agreements cover deliveries of approximately 4.8 TWh of electricity during the period 2028–2031.



“Restarting operations at Lista was an important milestone for us, and access to stable power is absolutely essential for taking the next step,” says Tor Arne Berg, Operations Manager at Alcoa Lista.



The agreement also highlights the importance of predictable regulatory frameworks and long-term access to power for Norwegian industry - particularly for power-intensive sectors such as aluminium production.

“We are pleased to contribute with predictable and competitive power prices for Alcoa at Lista and to continue our strong cooperation. For Statkraft, it is important to support continued activity and value creation in the region, both through this agreement and through other supply contracts and development plans in Southwest Norway (NO2),” says Hallvard Granheim, Executive Vice President Markets at Statkraft.



“Alcoa is the latest of several large industrial companies to enter into new long-term power agreements with Statkraft this year. The demand confirms that the power market is functioning well and that we deliver competitive terms and power supply in line with industry needs,” he adds.



The agreements form part of Alcoa’s long-term work to secure stable power prices on commercial terms for its operations in Norway.

For further information, please contact:

Lars Magnus Günther, media spokesperson Statkraft AS

Tel: +47 912 41 636

E-mail: lars.gunther@statkraft.com

or www.statkraft.no



Arooj Iftekhar, Communications Manager Alcoa Norway

Tel: +47 46 69 02 34

E-mail: Arooj.Iftekhar@alcoa.com

About Statkraft

Statkraft is a leading company in hydropower internationally and Europe's largest generator of renewable energy. The Group produces hydropower, wind power, solar power, and gas-fired power. Statkraft is a global company in energy market operations. Statkraft has around 6,200 employees in 20 countries.

About Alcoa Norway

Alcoa established its presence in Norway in 1962 through a partnership with Elkem ASA. Today, the company operates aluminum smelters at Lista and in Mosjøen, both wholly owned by Alcoa. Through modern casting technology and high-quality primary aluminum, Alcoa Norway supplies European rolling mills, extrusion plants, and casthouses with aluminum solutions. The company employs 1,001 people.

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