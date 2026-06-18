Information on the voting rights attached to the shares issued by AB Akola Group

During the share buy-back process of AB Akola Group (hereinafter – the Company), on 16 June 2026, the Company acquired 900,000 shares from the Company’s shareholders for a total amount of EUR 1,494,000. The shares were paid for on 16 June 2026.

“The second stage of the share buyback provided shareholders with an additional opportunity to manage their investments more flexibly and continued the share repurchase process initiated in March this year. Among the shareholders who sold shares were members of the AB Akola Group Board, who remain significant shareholders of the Company following these transactions, and whose interests therefore continue to be directly aligned with the Group’s long-term growth and value creation. In international capital markets, the partial sale of shares for portfolio diversification or personal financial planning purposes is a common and widely accepted practice,” says Mažvydas Šileika, Deputy CEO for Finance and Investments of AB Akola Group.

In accordance with the Share Grant Rules, on 17 June 2026 the Company transferred (granted) 2,000 treasury shares to employees of the Group.

Following the acquisition of the Company‘s own shares and the transfer of treasury shares to employees, which has been recorded in the securities accounts, the number of treasury shares held by the Company changed and amounted to 1,963,007 shares. As a result, the number of voting rights used for calculating the quorum of the General Meeting of Shareholders has changed. Therefore, the Company hereby publishes updated information on the Company's issued shares.

Information on the issued shares of AB Akola Group as of 18 June 2026:

Type of shares Ordinary registered shares ISIN LT0000128092 Nominal value of 1 share, EUR 0.29 Number of shares, units 167,170,481 Authorised capital, EUR 48,479,439.49 The Company’s treasury shares 1,963,007 Number of votes calculating the quorum of the General Meeting of Shareholders * 165,207,474

*According to Article 27 (4) of the Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania, the Company’s acquired own shares do not grant voting rights and are therefore excluded when determining the quorum of the General Meeting of Shareholders.

For more information:

Mažvydas Šileika

Deputy CEO for Finance and Investments at AB Akola Group

E-mail: m.sileika@akolagroup.lt

Mob. +370 619 19 403