Final terms for mortgage-covered bonds (SDRO’s) issued by Realkredit Danmark A/S

Realkredit Danmark will open 6 new mortgage-coverd bonds (SDRO’s).
The new mortgage-covered bonds will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen.
The new mortgage-covered bonds are covered by the "Base prospectus for mortgage-covered bonds and mortgage bonds issued by Realkredit Danmark A/S."
The base prospectus is available on Realkredit Danmark's website at www.rd.dk/Investor.
The final terms are hereby published.
Please contact Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk on tel. +45 45 13 20 68 if you have any questions.
Attachments
- NewFinalTerms23SJUN2026UK
- NewFinalTerms22SJUN2026UK
- NewFinalTerms27SJUN2026UK
- NewFinalTerms28SJUN2026UK
- NewFinalTerms20SJUN2026UK