Interactive Kiosk Market Size to Hit USD 81.49 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interactive Kiosk Market Size & Growth Outlook:

As per the SNS Insider, “The global Interactive Kiosk Market Size was worth USD 37.57 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 81.49 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 8.05% over2026–2035.”

Rising Demand for Self-Service and Contactless Solutions Driving Global Interactive Kiosk Market Growth

The rise in the Interactive Kiosk Market is mainly driven by the growing adoption of self-service technology, which increases the efficiency of operations and makes things more convenient for the users. Companies are now making use of interactive kiosks to make the customer experience more efficient, reduce the waiting time for services, decrease the cost of operations, and increase the user experience.

Interactive Kiosk Market Size and Growth:

Market Size in 2025 : 37.57 Billion

: 37.57 Billion Market Size by 2035 : 81.49 Billion

: 81.49 Billion CAGR : 8.05% during 2026–2035

: 8.05% during 2026–2035 Base Year : 2025

: 2025 Forecast Period : 2026–2035

: 2026–2035 Historical Data: 2022–2024

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

NCR Corporation

Diebold Nixdorf

Glory Ltd.

Fujitsu Limited

KIOSK Information Systems

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Pyramid Computer GmbH

HexaCorp Solutions

Advanced Kiosks Solutions

Epson America, Inc.

HP Inc. (Kiosk Solutions Division)

Omron Corporation

Toshiba TEC Corporation

Wincor Nixdorf (part of Diebold Nixdorf)

Elo Touch Solutions, Inc.

Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc.

Zivelo, Inc.

Posiflex Technology, Inc.

IER Interactive

Olea Kiosks, Inc.

Interactive Kiosk Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Self-Service Kiosks, Information Kiosks, Ticketing Kiosks)

• By Component (Hardware, Software, Services)

• By Application (Retail, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics)

• By End-User (BFSI, Hospitality, Government & Public Sector)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

The Self-Service Kiosk category accounted for around 55% share in the Interactive Kiosk Market, making it the dominant market in 2025 due to extensive use in retail outlets, fast food chains, banks, and customer support centers. The Ticketing Kiosks category is estimated to witness highest growth rate (CAGR) in terms of market share throughout the forecast period.

By Component

Hardware had a market share of almost 60 percent in 2025 due to the substantial financial investment needed for touch-screen displays, printers, scanners, payments, and other equipment. The Software category is expected to be the fastest-growing sector in the coming years due to growing use of kiosk management software, cloud-based monitoring services, AI, and other such tools.

By Application

The market for Interactive Kiosk was mainly led by the retail segment, accounting for around 50% of the total market in 2025, driven by the increased usage of self-service checkout stations, product information kiosks, integration with loyalty programs, and customer service portals. Among all segments, the healthcare segment is expected to register the fastest growth at a CAGR due to the increasing usage of patient check-in stations and healthcare services delivery.

By End User

In 2025, BFSI will have the largest market share of nearly 45%. This will be facilitated by the increasing use of self-service banking kiosks in managing accounts, performing transactions, supporting customers, and financial services. The Government and Public sector will be the fastest due to the development of smart cities, citizen services digitization projects, transport infrastructure, and public information management systems.

Regional Insights:

North America emerged as the dominant regional market for the Interactive Kiosk industry in 2025, accounting for approximately 38% of global revenues. The region benefits from strong digital infrastructure, early adoption of self-service technologies, extensive deployment across retail and financial sectors, and the presence of leading kiosk manufacturers and technology providers. Continuous investments in AI, IoT, and cloud-enabled customer engagement solutions further strengthen market growth.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to factors, such as fast-paced urbanization, rising consumer expenditure, growth of the retail and healthcare industries, and extensive digital transformation efforts taking place in countries, such as China, India, Japan, and South-East Asia. Growth in smart cities and increased demand for automated customer support solutions is paving way for lucrative business opportunities.

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Recent Developments:

2025: NCR Corporation expanded its interactive kiosk portfolio with AI-powered self-service and contactless solutions designed to improve customer engagement, automate transactions, and enhance operational efficiency across retail, healthcare, hospitality, and banking sectors.

NCR Corporation expanded its interactive kiosk portfolio with AI-powered self-service and contactless solutions designed to improve customer engagement, automate transactions, and enhance operational efficiency across retail, healthcare, hospitality, and banking sectors. 2025: Diebold Nixdorf introduced next-generation intelligent kiosks integrating IoT connectivity and cloud-based management capabilities, enabling enhanced operational visibility, predictive maintenance, personalized services, and improved customer experiences within retail and BFSI environments.

Exclusive Sections of the Interactive Kiosk Market Report (The USPs)

SELF-SERVICE TECHNOLOGY ADOPTION BENCHMARKS – helps you understand deployment trends, customer acceptance rates, transaction volumes, and operational efficiency improvements across self-service kiosk implementations.

– helps you understand deployment trends, customer acceptance rates, transaction volumes, and operational efficiency improvements across self-service kiosk implementations. AI, IOT & CLOUD INTEGRATION ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate the impact of artificial intelligence, connected devices, cloud-based management systems, and predictive analytics on kiosk performance and customer engagement.

– helps you evaluate the impact of artificial intelligence, connected devices, cloud-based management systems, and predictive analytics on kiosk performance and customer engagement. DIGITAL CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE PERFORMANCE TRACKER – helps you assess user interaction quality, personalization capabilities, queue reduction efficiency, service accessibility, and customer satisfaction outcomes.

– helps you assess user interaction quality, personalization capabilities, queue reduction efficiency, service accessibility, and customer satisfaction outcomes. SMART CITY & PUBLIC SERVICE AUTOMATION INSIGHTS – helps you identify opportunities across transportation hubs, public information systems, government service centers, and citizen engagement platforms.

– helps you identify opportunities across transportation hubs, public information systems, government service centers, and citizen engagement platforms. RETAIL & BFSI DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION METRICS – helps you evaluate kiosk adoption across retail automation, self-checkout systems, banking services, payment solutions, and financial customer service applications.

– helps you evaluate kiosk adoption across retail automation, self-checkout systems, banking services, payment solutions, and financial customer service applications. NEXT-GENERATION CONTACTLESS COMMERCE OUTLOOK – helps you gauge future opportunities in touchless payments, biometric authentication, AI-powered personalization, omnichannel service integration, and intelligent customer interaction platforms.

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