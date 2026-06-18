BIO-Europe unveils renewed vision as the must-attend global biopharma strategy forum

2026 marks BIO-Europe's evolution from partnering-led conference into the continent's largest biopharma strategy forum

Expands its program to convene the full C-suite of strategy leaders, building on its commitment to open dialogue and constructive partnerships

Seven integrated tracks and high-impact plenary sessions to address the forces reshaping the global biopharma industry





LONDON, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-Europe, the must-attend global biopharma partnering event, today announces a bold new vision for its 32nd annual conference to be held in Cologne, Germany, from 9-11 November 2026. The vision moves BIO-Europe beyond Europe’s largest partnering event to become the neutral, credible forum where the full biopharma C-suite shapes not just partnerships, but the strategic direction of the industry worldwide.

As the biopharma industry navigates increasing complexity across regulation, clinical development, manufacturing, policy and financing, BIO-Europe is evolving to reflect the need for more connected, cross-functional decision-making. Building on its unwavering commitment to open dialogue, constructive partnerships, and continued recognition of the international nature of the life science industry, BIO-Europe 2026 expands its program to convene the full suite of C-level strategy executives.

Claire Macht, Senior Portfolio Director at Informa Connect, said: “BIO-Europe is the epicenter of biotech – in Europe, for the world. Today’s increasingly complex policy and operating environment demands cross-border collaboration and end-to-end thinking. Our renewed vision reflects this reality, as BIO-Europe evolves beyond Europe’s largest partnering event to become the neutral convening ground where senior decision-makers forge partnerships, shape strategy and set the agenda for the biopharma industry worldwide, across the full value chain.”

The renewed vision will be delivered through seven integrated tracks and high-impact plenary sessions, spanning regulatory, clinical and manufacturing strategy, alongside traditional dealmaking, therapeutic area and ecosystem streams. The expanded program is designed to provide strategy-focused content to fuel dialogue among decision-makers across the global life sciences ecosystem and the full biopharma value chain.

Jeremy Levin, Executive Chairman at Ovid Therapeutics, commented: “BIO-Europe has long been a critical forum for our industry, consistently bringing together the pharma and biotech C-suite, leading investors and strategic partners to advance the conversations that shape biopharma’s direction. In an era where biotechnology has become a matter of economic strength, public health and geopolitical importance, the broad, strategy-led program reflects the conversations our industry needs today, and we look forward to engaging across the full breadth of the agenda.”

Dr Hubert Birner, Managing Partner at TVM Capital Life Sciences, added: “The breadth of BIO-Europe’s program solidifies its status as the place to be for all leaders across the biotech ecosystem. BIO-Europe presents a unique opportunity for innovators and decision makers to strategize and collaborate in Europe, with impact extending far beyond.”

To register for the conference or pitch for a company presentation, find more information and registration options here.

For more information, please contact:

BIO-Europe

Ryan Hui, Paul Gilbertson

+44 (0) 20 8052 0450

lifesciencepress@informa.com

Optimum Strategic Communications

Mary Clark, Isabelle Abdou, Elena Bates, Nellie Stephens

+44 (0) 20 3922 0900

BIOEurope@optimumcomms.com



About BIO-Europe

BIO-Europe is the epicenter of biotech – in Europe, for the world. Defined by the seniority and quality of its audience, BIO-Europe is where CEOs, CFOs, COOs, CMOs and CSOs meet peers and partners to shape strategy, build trusted relationships and turn conversations into outcomes.

2026 marks a bold evolution: beyond partnering, BIO-Europe expands its audience and program to be the continent's largest and most important biopharma strategy forum – setting the agenda for the industry worldwide.

Each year, 6,000+ of the industry’s most senior leaders, biotech and pharma executives, investors and strategic partners from Europe, North America and Asia, come together in a highly curated, deal-driven environment.

The program now extends well beyond business development, spanning regulatory, clinical and manufacturing strategy across seven integrated tracks, anchored by high-impact plenary sessions on the forces reshaping the industry.