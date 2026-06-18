Rigid Foam Market to Reach $200.43 Billion by 2035 as Energy-Efficient Building Insulation and Cold Chain Infrastructure Demand Accelerate | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Rigid Foam Market was valued at USD 85.43 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 200.43 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2026–2035.

The global rigid foam market is experiencing exceptional, commercially inclusive growth in closed-cell polymer foam materials such as polyurethane rigid foam, expanded polystyrene, extruded polystyrene, polyisocyanurate and phenolic foam which provide thermal insulation, structural support and buoyancy in building construction, refrigeration equipment, automotive panels and packaging.





Download PDF Sample of Rigid Foam Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5734

Energy Efficiency Building Code Demand and Cold Chain Infrastructure Expansion to Augment Market Expansion Globally

Energy efficiency building codes are the rigid foam market's most commercially certain structural growth driver, with global progressive tightening of building thermal performance standards creating systematic insulation specification upgrade whose rigid foam component grows with each code revision cycle, compounded by the Renovation Wave's existing building retrofit programme creating additional incremental procurement.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Type, Polyurethane Rigid Foam Dominated the Market; EPS/XPS Polystyrene Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

The dominant type segment in 2025 was polyurethane rigid foam and held the largest share of the rigid foam market, with around 48% due to its excellent thermal insulation performance with a lambda value of 0.022–0.028 W/m·K and providing the highest R-value per unit thickness of any rigid insulation material in the commercial market. The need for below-grade waterproof insulation and insulated concrete form construction all contribute to above-average demand for polystyrene rigid foam making it the fastest-growing types of EPS and XPS.

By Application, Building & Construction Insulation Dominated the Market; Automotive Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

Building and construction insulation was the leading application position, with an estimated 52% of the rigid foam market in 2025 driven by increasingly strict insulation requirements in energy efficiency building codes globally. Automotive is the fastest growing application, with EV interior lightweighting, battery pack thermal management and acoustic performance.

By End Use, Building & Construction Dominated the Market; Refrigeration & Cold Chain Segment to Witness Fastest CAGR Growth Globally

Building and construction dominated the end-use sector, accounting for about 55% of the rigid foam market in 2025. Nondiscretionary energy code compliance drove steady insulation buying that sustains market leadership through economic cycle variations. Refrigeration and cold chain segment is the fastest growing end use as pharmaceutical cold chain logistics expansion, biologics therapy supply chain investment and direct-to-consumer fresh food delivery create above average refrigerated warehouse, cold store panel and transport refrigeration rigid foam insulation procurement that compounds with pharmaceutical and food logistics growth globally.

If You Need Any Customization on Rigid Foam Market Report, Inquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/5734

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific dominated the global rigid foam market in 2025 as the world’s largest construction and manufacturing region, with China contributing around 44.8% of Asia Pacific revenues through its phenomenal scale of residential and commercial construction and investment in cold chain infrastructure. Growth in the construction sector, automotive manufacturing and investment in cold chain infrastructure is taking place in secondary markets such as India, South Korea and Japan, reinforcing Asia Pacific’s regional dominance.

Europe Rigid Foam Market is estimated to be USD 22.21 Billion in 2025 and projected to reach USD 50.82 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.63% during 2026-2035. Europe Rigid Foam Market is the fastest growing regional market owing to the EU Energy Performance of Buildings Directive's near-zero energy building standard, the EU Renovation Wave's retrofit insulation investment programme and the European Green Deal's building decarbonisation mandate driving the most structurally driven rigid foam demand growth of any region globally. Germany is home to the domestic commercial presence of BASF and Covestro and with its above-average insulation specification in the construction sector accounts for around 22.3% of European revenues.

North America is a commercially significant rigid foam market whose IRA energy efficiency incentive, commercial building re-roofing cycle, and cold chain expansion create consistent procurement, with the United States accounting for approximately 87.4% of North American revenues through BASF, Dow, Covestro, Huntsman, and Owens Corning's combined commercial portfolio serving domestic construction, industrial, and automotive rigid foam markets.

The U.S. Rigid Foam Market was valued at approximately USD 17.92 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach approximately USD 42.10 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of approximately 8.93%. The U.S. is a commercially significant rigid foam market within North America. BASF, Dow, Huntsman, Covestro, and Owens Corning’s U.S. operations collectively serve the domestic market across construction, refrigeration, packaging, and automotive applications.

Key Players:

BASF SE

Dow Inc.

Covestro AG

Huntsman Corporation

Recticel NV

Owens Corning

Saint-Gobain S.A.

Kingspan Group plc

Armacell International S.A.

Knauf Insulation GmbH

Tosoh Corporation

Bayer MaterialScience (Covestro)

Asahi Kasei Corporation

SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries)

Nitto Denko Corporation

Rogers Corporation

Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd.

Puren GmbH

Synthos Group

Versalis S.p.A. (Eni)

Recent Developments:

2024: BASF launched Neopor® BMB, a certified mass-balanced EPS insulation with bio-circular feedstock credentials targeting building insulation manufacturers seeking green building certification material carbon footprint requirements while maintaining conventional EPS thermal performance.

2024: Dow launched its VORAFORCE™ composite spray polyurethane foam system for roofing and building envelope applications with enhanced moisture resistance, improved substrate adhesion, and accelerated cure time for faster commercial roofing installation.

Buy Full Research Report on Rigid Foam Market 2026-2035 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/5734

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Rigid Foam Type & Thermal Performance Metrics – helps you understand polyurethane, EPS, XPS, PIR, and phenolic foam adoption trends across building, refrigeration, and automotive applications along with lambda value benchmarks, R-value per unit thickness comparisons, and blowing agent transition investment driven by Kigali Amendment phase-out timelines globally.

– helps you understand polyurethane, EPS, XPS, PIR, and phenolic foam adoption trends across building, refrigeration, and automotive applications along with lambda value benchmarks, R-value per unit thickness comparisons, and blowing agent transition investment driven by Kigali Amendment phase-out timelines globally. Building Energy Code & Insulation Specification Metrics – helps you evaluate EU EPBD NZEB compliance investment, U.S. IECC insulation value progression, China building energy efficiency standard adoption, and the commercial procurement impact of each successive code revision cycle across residential, commercial, and industrial construction insulation applications worldwide.

– helps you evaluate EU EPBD NZEB compliance investment, U.S. IECC insulation value progression, China building energy efficiency standard adoption, and the commercial procurement impact of each successive code revision cycle across residential, commercial, and industrial construction insulation applications worldwide. EU Renovation Wave & Retrofit Insulation Demand Metrics – helps you analyze EUR 275 billion annual retrofit investment pipeline, continuous exterior insulation board adoption rates, existing building upgrade procurement volume, and the commercial scaling trajectory of IRA weatherisation assistance and EU Renovation Wave programme-driven rigid foam insulation demand across Europe and North America.

– helps you analyze EUR 275 billion annual retrofit investment pipeline, continuous exterior insulation board adoption rates, existing building upgrade procurement volume, and the commercial scaling trajectory of IRA weatherisation assistance and EU Renovation Wave programme-driven rigid foam insulation demand across Europe and North America. Cold Chain & Refrigeration Insulation Procurement Metrics – helps you uncover pharmaceutical cold store construction investment, biologics supply chain temperature-controlled facility demand, direct-to-consumer fresh food delivery refrigeration infrastructure growth, and polyurethane rigid foam panel procurement scaling across refrigerated warehouse, cold store panel, and transport refrigeration applications globally.

– helps you uncover pharmaceutical cold store construction investment, biologics supply chain temperature-controlled facility demand, direct-to-consumer fresh food delivery refrigeration infrastructure growth, and polyurethane rigid foam panel procurement scaling across refrigerated warehouse, cold store panel, and transport refrigeration applications globally. EV Battery Thermal Management & Automotive Foam Metrics – helps you identify polyurethane thermal interface foam adoption in EV battery pack design, per-vehicle rigid foam content growth versus ICE vehicle benchmarks, battery cell-to-module gap filling specification trends, and the commercial scaling trajectory of automotive rigid foam procurement with global EV production volume expansion.

– helps you identify polyurethane thermal interface foam adoption in EV battery pack design, per-vehicle rigid foam content growth versus ICE vehicle benchmarks, battery cell-to-module gap filling specification trends, and the commercial scaling trajectory of automotive rigid foam procurement with global EV production volume expansion. Competitive Landscape & Rigid Foam Market Expansion Metrics – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market players including BASF, Dow, Covestro, Huntsman, and Owens Corning based on production capacity, blowing agent transition investment, sustainable formulation certification, regional construction market penetration, and cold chain insulation portfolio breadth globally.

Read Other Related Reports:

Consumer Foam Market Size Report by 2032

Industrial Foam Market Size Report by 2032

Polymer Foam Market Size Report by 2035

Polyurethane Foams Market Size Report by 2032

Flexible Foam Market Size Report by 2035

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.