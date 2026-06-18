InstallatørGruppen's climate targets are now approved by the SBTi

InstallatørGruppen has had its climate targets approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The SBTi thereby confirms that the Group's greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets are in line with the latest climate science and the SBTi's criteria for ambitious, corporate decarbonisation.

The SBTi has validated InstallatørGruppen's near-term, long-term and net-zero emissions reduction targets. The Group commits to reducing its absolute scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 42% by 2030 and by 90% by 2050, both from a 2024 base year. In addition, the company commits to reducing scope 3 emissions from the use of sold products by 25% by 2030 and by 90% by 2050, and to ensuring that 70% of the Group's suppliers by spend will have science-based greenhouse gas reduction targets by 2030. InstallatørGruppen further commits to reaching net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across the value chain by 2050.

Niels Eldrup Meidahl, Group CEO of InstallatørGruppen, says: "As an installation company, we sit at a unique intersection: we can make a real difference – not only in our own operations, but in the thousands of buildings and facilities we work in every single year. The SBTi validation is proof that our climate targets are serious and scientifically grounded. Now it is about delivering."

About the Science Based Targets initiative

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is an organisation that helps companies set greenhouse gas reduction targets in line with climate science.

www.sciencebasedtargets.org