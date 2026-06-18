Perú, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Facephi Technology Reduces Commission Fraud by 80% on The OxiaCore Project’s iGaming Platform in Less Than One Year

The Peruvian software provider, whose sportsbook brand is GanaExpress, has strengthened its fraud prevention system with Facephi’s technology. The platform is already projecting more than one million authentications by year-end and is supporting its expansion into Ecuador and Colombia.

LIMA, Peru, June 17, 2026 — Facephi, a leader in digital identity verification and fraud prevention, and The OxiaCore Project, an iGaming software provider in Peru, are marking one year of collaboration. Their fraud prevention system, built on Facephi’s artificial intelligence and multi-biometric technology, has reduced commission payment fraud by 80%, particularly fraud related to welcome-bonus abuse, while supporting the platform’s expansion into newly regulated Latin American markets such as Ecuador and Colombia.

The OxiaCore Project, which operates under the GanaExpress.bet brand in Peru through Compañía Peruana de Entretenimiento en Línea (CPEL), serves as a showroom for a fraud prevention layer powered by Facephi, a key component of its B2B offering.

When Peruvian regulations introduced at the end of 2024 through Supreme Decrees No. 014-2024-IN and No. 016-2024-JUS required the unique identification of every user, Facephi’s compliance-by-design technology enabled the company to meet regulatory requirements while combating fraud, covering everything from player identity verification to agent control and injection attack prevention.

"Our fraud prevention system, which includes Facephi, is our competitive edge. It is what differentiates our platform when all the others seem the same. Multi-account fraud is no longer impacting our numbers." — Daniel García, CTO of The OxiaCore Project.

With fraud controlled at the source, the company permanently opened agent recruitment and significantly expanded its operations: more than 10,000 verified agents, over five platforms running on its software, and more than one million authentication transactions projected by year-end, all starting from a deliberately cautious launch strategy.

"When properly integrated, identity verification does not slow down the iGaming business—it helps it grow securely. Facephi not only verifies players during registration; it supports them throughout their entire lifecycle to stop fraud before it happens. This case reflects our momentum in a key sector for our expansion across Latin America." — Adrián Sabugo, Identity Solution Manager at Facephi.

The partnership strengthens Facephi’s track record in Peru’s gaming industry, where it can verify a player’s identity in less than ten seconds during critical moments—initial registration and fund withdrawals—while cross-checking data against government databases and exclusion and self-exclusion lists. Endorsed by organizations such as NIST and present in more than 30 countries, Facephi adapts to different regulatory frameworks and mobile, web, and hybrid platforms.

About The OxiaCore Project

The OxiaCore Project Co. is an iGaming software provider. Its Peruvian operator, Compañía Peruana de Entretenimiento en Línea SAC (CPEL), operates under the GanaExpress.bet brand through online and retail betting channels and serves as a showroom for the platform the company markets in a B2B format to other betting operators. In 2025, it was recognized as the fastest-growing SME in Lima and was honored by Mincetur for its compliance record. Its goal is to expand into regulated markets across Latin America and parts of Africa.

About Facephi

Facephi is a technology company specializing in fraud prevention, digital identity protection, and identity verification, with AI/ML-powered solutions designed for regulated industries. It combines multi-biometrics, behavioral signals, mule-account detection, and orchestration into an end-to-end solution that reduces fraud and friction, accelerates go-live timelines to just weeks, and ensures regulatory compliance from day one.

With more than a decade of technology development experience, headquarters in Spain, and subsidiaries across APAC, EMEA, and LATAM, Facephi serves clients in more than 30 countries worldwide, delivering innovative solutions that address security challenges in an ever-evolving digital environment.

Media Contact: irenehernandez@facephi.com

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