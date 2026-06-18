Update: Vilmorin & Cie announces the signing of a new RCF of up to €450 million

Vilmorin & Cie announces the signing of a new RCF of up to €450 million. Combined with the loan granted by the European Investment Bank, Vilmorin & Cie has therefore secured €750 million in new financing to support its growth strategy.

Vilmorin & Cie today announces the renewal of its syndicated revolving credit facility (RCF) for a total amount of up to €450 million.

This new financing, with an initial amount of €300 million, has a maturity of five years (May 2031) and includes an option to extend for an additional two years, as well as the possibility to activate an additional €150 million tranche, bringing the total potential amount to €450 million. It enables Vilmorin & Cie to significantly extend the maturity of its financing and to secure total available financing of up to €750 million.

The transaction was made in the form of a club deal, involving the Group’s main long-standing banking partners.



Extension of financing maturities

Through this transaction, Vilmorin & Cie leverages the strength of its operating performance despite a complex economic environment to anticipate its upcoming financing obligations.

This new RCF enables Vilmorin & Cie to continue deploying its sustainable growth strategy in both the vegetable seeds and field seeds markets, while optimizing the maturity profile and diversification of its financial resources.

In this context, Vilmorin & Cie intends to pursue its growth trajectory through both organic growth—driven by varietal innovation and strengthened commercial presence—and external growth.

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