Avelve Introduces AI-Fluent Executive Assistants to Help Founder-Led Businesses Reclaim 15-20 Hours Per Week

Colombo, Sri Lanka, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As founder-led companies around the world face mounting operational challenges, Avelve is pointing to a growing trend in how entrepreneurs are establishing and scaling their businesses. Many founders are looking beyond traditional administrative support and are looking for AI-fluent Executive Assistants who can take ownership of operations and help free up valuable time to do growth-focused work.

Entrepreneur Nafees Nassar co-founded Avelve in 2025 after making a simple observation: many successful founders were spending too much of their time managing administrative tasks, coordinating projects, following up with teams, and handling day-to-day operations instead of focusing on strategic growth.

“I have worked with over 350 founders and I have noticed a pattern,” Nafees said. Businesses that failed to scale weren’t necessarily lacking in strategy. They had a bandwidth issue. Founders were spending their best hours on operational tasks that someone else could own.”

Avelve says growing remote work and use of AI-powered tools is creating demand for a new kind of business support. Today’s Executive Assistants are expected to do more than manage calendars and do administrative work. They are becoming operational partners that can synchronize projects, manage workflows, facilitate communication, and leverage AI tools to improve efficiency.

This has opened up new opportunities for highly skilled professionals in emerging talent markets like Sri Lanka.

“The conversation about global talent is changing,” Nafees said. “Businesses are no longer looking for the least cost solution. “They are recruiting competent professionals who can think critically, communicate well and make leverage for the founder.”

To address this need, Avelve has developed a model that combines a pool of elite Sri Lankan talent with structured operational training and AI-augmented workflows. Executive Assistants are extensively trained in operational systems, project management, communication, prompt engineering, AI tools like ChatGPT and Claude, and modern collaboration tools like Notion, Asana, ClickUp, and HubSpot.

The company believes this approach enables founders to delegate recurring operational responsibilities while remaining focused on leadership, customer relationships, hiring, and business development.

"AI isn't replacing talent. It's amplifying talent," Nafees added. "The professionals who know how to work alongside AI will create significantly more value than those who don't. We see AI fluency becoming a core skill for operational professionals across every industry."

Avelve also sees Sri Lanka emerging as a valuable source of talent for founder-led businesses globally. The country is fast becoming a sought after destination for companies looking for skilled operational support due to a growing population of educated professionals, strong English proficiency, and increasing exposure to international business environments.

As businesses get more comfortable with remote collaboration and distributed teams, Avelve believes that geography will become less relevant than capability, adaptability, and the ability to deliver results.

“The future of work is not limited by location,” Nafees said. Exceptional talent can be found anywhere. The companies that win will be those who learn how to access and enable that talent wherever it lives."

Avelve is now working with founder-led businesses across the US, UK, and Europe to help founders free up an estimated 15 to 20 hours per week through dedicated Executive Assistant support.

About Avelve

Avelve is a Colombo-based Executive Assistant placement company serving founder-led businesses globally. The company combines highly trained Sri Lankan talent, structured operational training, and AI-powered workflows to help entrepreneurs reduce operational burden and focus on business growth. Avelve provides both full-time and part-time Executive Assistant placements and supports clients across the US, UK, and Europe.





Contact:

Nafees Nassar

Co-Founder, Avelve

E-mail: nafees.nassar@avelve.com