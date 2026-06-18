Burckhardt Compression secures milestone order for first industrial scale Liquefied CO₂ carrier supporting Northern Lights CCS project

Winterthur, Switzerland, June 18th, 2026 – Burckhardt Compression, a global leader in reciprocating compressor technology, has secured a milestone order to supply compression solutions for the first industrial‑scale liquefied carbon dioxide (LCO₂) carrier, deployed in the Northern Lights carbon capture and storage (CCS) project. The order marks an important step in scaling carbon capture and storage from pilot applications to industrial use.

LCO₂ shipping as a key enabler for CCS scale‑up

Purpose‑built LCO₂ carriers play a pivotal role in making CCS viable at scale. By transporting CO₂ in liquefied form, they enable the safe, efficient and flexible movement of large volumes of captured emissions between industrial sites and permanent storage locations, including across national borders where fixed pipeline infrastructure is often not feasible. This flexibility is increasingly critical as European industries seek practical pathways to decarbonization.

The vessel represents a new industrial size and level of standardization for this emerging segment, supporting the build‑out of CCS infrastructure and the connection of multiple emitters to centralized storage hubs.

Proven compressor technology

Burckhardt Compression’s K‑Laby compressors have gained the confidence and trust of vessel owners through their high operational flexibility, superior energy efficiency, and robust, long‑lasting design, making them particularly well suited for demanding marine applications and emerging CO₂ shipping solutions. Drawing on decades of experience in liquefied gas applications, Burckhardt Compression continues to adapt proven compressor technology to support new low‑carbon value chains.

“Industrial‑scale CO₂ shipping is becoming a cornerstone for commercially viable carbon capture and storage,” said Andreas Brautsch, President Systems Division at Burckhardt Compression. “This order demonstrates how proven compressor solutions can help translate climate ambition into reliable operating infrastructure.”

Supporting Northern Lights

Northern Lights is the world’s first operational cross‑border CO₂ transport and storage project, offering CO₂ transport and permanent offshore storage as a service. Captured CO₂ is shipped to an onshore terminal in Øygarden, Norway, and stored securely beneath the North Sea. Having entered operation in 2025, the project is expanding its transport and storage capacity in response to growing demand from European industry.

By contributing to the first generation of industrial‑scale LCO₂ carriers for Northern Lights, Burckhardt Compression reinforces its commitment to enabling the energy transition and supporting customers in developing scalable, long‑term decarbonization solutions.