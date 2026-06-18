Pacera introduces AI to bring trusted agentic intelligence to the Office of the CFO

Pacera unveils Edda and Ora, two AI-powered capabilities designed to combine trusted financial controls with conversational intelligence and orchestration across finance workflows.

Stockholm, Sweden – June 18th 2026 – Pacera today announced the launch of Pacera AI, a new AI initiative designed specifically for the Office of the CFO. Built to work across Pacera’s financial operations platform, Pacera AI combines trusted financial processes with agentic intelligence to help finance teams work faster, more intelligently and with greater confidence.

Pacera AI consists of two core components:

Edda – Pacera’s AI intelligence layer designed to reason, draft, recommend and support finance workflows across close, consolidation and performance management.

Ora – A conversational and orchestration layer that enables finance teams to interact naturally with systems, data and workflows through AI-powered assistance.

The announcement comes as organisations increasingly explore how AI can transform finance operations while balancing the need for governance, auditability and trust.

“Finance leaders are under growing pressure to move faster, provide better insight and manage increasing complexity, while maintaining trust and control,” said Toby Davidson, Chief Product Officer at Pacera. “Pacera AI is designed to help finance teams capture the benefits of agentic AI without compromising governance, auditability or financial integrity. We believe the future of finance is not AI replacing finance professionals, but trusted AI working alongside them.”

Pacera AI is being developed to work across Pacera’s existing finance solutions:

Aico for financial close and controls

AARO for consolidation and reporting

Mercur for performance management and planning

Together, these capabilities create a foundation where AI can operate on top of trusted financial processes and governed data.

Designed for the realities of finance

While enthusiasm for AI continues to grow, finance leaders remain cautious about hallucinations, governance, explainability and long-term cost models. Pacera’s approach focuses on combining AI innovation with deterministic financial controls and human oversight.

According to Gartner, finance organisations using cloud ERP systems with embedded AI assistants could achieve a 30% faster financial close by 2028, while Deloitte reports that 87% of CFOs expect AI to become very or extremely important to finance operations.

Pacera believes the next phase of finance transformation will depend on three architectural principles:

AI-native finance applications Open interoperability between agents and systems Human-controlled workflows with clear audit trails and approvals

Pacera AI is being built around these principles, enabling finance teams to adopt AI incrementally within trusted workflows.

Initial use cases across the Office of the CFO

Pacera AI is designed to support a wide range of finance processes, including:

Reconciliations and exception handling

Journal entry drafting

Intercompany matching

Variance analysis and commentary generation

Narrative reporting

Controls testing and audit preparation

Every AI-supported action is designed to remain attributable, reviewable and reversible.

Introduced at Pacera Connect

Pacera AI was introduced publicly during Pacera Connect 2026, where Toby Davidson, Chief Product Officer at Pacera, presented a keynote titled:

“AI in Finance: From SaaS to Agentic – where the CFO Office goes next.”

The session explored how AI is reshaping finance technology, the risks and opportunities of agentic AI and why trusted finance platforms will become the foundation for AI adoption in the Office of the CFO.

Pacera AI is expected to become commercially available across Pacera products in September 2026.





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About Pacera

Pacera is a new software company dedicated to powering up the Office of the CFO. With products spanning financial close automation, consolidation and FP&A, Pacera helps Finance teams work faster, smarter and with full confidence in their data. Pacera is backed by Accel-KKR.

Learn more here - Pacera AI

Find out more here - About Pacera





About Accel-KKR:

Accel-KKR is a technology-focused investment firm with $21 billion in cumulative capital commitments. The firm focuses on software and tech-enabled businesses well-positioned for top-line and bottom-line growth. At the core of Accel-KKR’s investment strategy is a commitment to developing strong partnerships with the management teams of its portfolio companies and a focus on building value alongside management by leveraging the significant resources available through the Accel-KKR network. Accel-KKR focuses on middle-market companies and provides a broad range of capital solutions, including buyout capital, minority-growth investments, and credit alternatives. Accel-KKR also invests across various transaction types, including private company recapitalizations, divisional carve-outs and going-private transactions. Accel-KKR’s headquarters is in Menlo Park, with offices in London, Atlanta, Chicago and Mexico City. Visit www.accel-kkr.com to learn more.





Media Contacts:

For All Media Inquiries: Asif Muhammad, Chief Marketing Officer

Phone: +44 7883261508

Email: muhammad.asif@aico.ai





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