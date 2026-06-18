Bitget lists Bluwhale AI (BLUAI) for Spot Trading





VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), announced the addition of Bluwhale AI (BLUAI) for spot trading in the AI zone. Trading for the BLUAI/USDT pair opens on June 18, 2026, 10:00 (UTC), with withdrawals available from June 19, 2026, 11:00 (UTC).

Bluwhale is an AI-native financial intelligence protocol designed to unify fragmented digital identity and on-chain behavior into a decentralized, user-controlled data layer. The protocol aggregates disparate data footprints spanning multi-chain wallets across blockchains to generate the WhaleScore, a comprehensive, real-time financial health index. This composable metric empowers users to securely verify their creditworthiness and access optimized yields across Web3 applications with AI agents while retaining absolute sovereignty over their data portfolio.

The underlying architecture utilizes a decentralized Layer 3 network to orchestrate secure data transmission, storage, and specialized computing for autonomous AI agents. Network security and real-time query executions are maintained by a distributed node ecosystem incentivized through token staking and node operations. Within this economic framework, the BLUAI token serves as the critical utility mechanism by functioning as gas for network AI queries, facilitating decentralized governance, and distributing rewards to infrastructure operators. Ultimately, this solution shifts the paradigm to an extensible, permissioned ecosystem where individuals securely retain, manage, and monetize their own digital capital.

Bitget's Universal Exchange (UEX) combines exchange grade infrastructure with OnChain access, giving users a single account to discover and trade millions of tokens across leading networks. While this open gateway enables broad market access without traditional listing bottlenecks, Bitget’s listing highlights a different tier of assets—projects with real backing, clear utility, strong community and partner support. Together, UEX offers both breadth and quality: universal discovery at scale, and curated opportunities for users who prefer to explore crypto's vastness. The addition of Bluwhale AI (BLUAI) further enhances these opportunities, reinforcing Bitget's role in bridging decentralized consumer data intelligence with multi-chain financial execution.

For more details on Bluwhale AI (BLUAI), visit here.

About Bitget

Bitget is the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 100+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships with LALIGA and MotoGP™. Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry's lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2048543d-ef7f-4462-b092-ad550d4a2def