Mallia Aesthetics Reports Positive Results from Consumer Study with its Hormone-Free 8T3 Essentials Hair Serum

87% of participants responded to treatment, with 70% showing new hair growth

Average hair density increased significantly by 30%, with individual gains of up to an impressive 193%

100% of participants reported good tolerability and said they would recommend 8T3 Essentials Hair Serum to others

Erlangen, Germany, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mallia Aesthetics GmbH, a company focusing on the development and commercialization of cosmetic products to stimulate hair growth, today announced positive results from a combined analysis of two six-month consumer studies evaluating its hormone-free 8T3 Essentials Hair Serum. Across both studies, 87% of participants responded to treatment. New hair growth was observed in 70% of users, while hair loss stopped in a further 17%.

The combined analysis included 23 volunteers, including five women, who used the serum twice weekly for six months. Participants represented a relatively challenging user population, with a mean age of 52 years and an average baseline hair density of 96 hairs/cm². Objective measurements using imaging systems from TrichoLAB or Canfield Scientific demonstrated a highly significant increase in hair density over the study period. On average, participants experienced a 30% increase in hair density after six months of treatment. Super-responders achieved increases of up to 193% in hair density compared to baseline.

Findings from participant questionnaires were consistent with the measured outcomes. Most users (95%) reported a significant reduction or complete cessation of hair loss, and 80% noticed new hair growth. Furthermore, 95% of users also observed significantly denser hair in areas affected by hair loss.

“These results are highly encouraging,” said Dr. Anne Asmuß, Managing Director of Mallia Aesthetics. “We observed substantial improvements in hair growth across a study population with varying degrees of hair thinning, demonstrating the broad potential of the product. Equally important, participants reported a positive experience using the serum and a high level of satisfaction with the results. Our focus has always been on developing an effective, scientifically grounded solution that people can confidently incorporate into their daily hair-care routine without complicating it. The positive results and high levels of participant satisfaction indicate that we have succeeded in creating exactly that.”

8T3 Essentials Hair Serum is a light watery serum that needs to be applied only twice per week. It contains no harsh ingredients and is certified microbiome-friendly. All participants in the studies confirmed that 8T3 Essentials Hair Serum was well tolerated and no side effects were reported. Further, they found it easy to integrate into their routines and all users stated that they would recommend 8T3 Essentials Hair Serum to others.

The active ingredient in 8T3 Essentials Hair Serum is MAL-838, a proprietary cosmetic ingredient based on the naturally occurring protein sCD83.

“Most established hormone-free approaches focus primarily on increasing blood flow and nutrient delivery to the hair follicle, while the inflammatory environment causing premature hair loss prevails,” said Prof. Dr. Alexander Steinkasserer, Co-founder and Managing Director of Mallia Innovations. “The biological concept behind sCD83 is fundamentally different. Our research indicates that sCD83 supports the resolution of inflammation and helps protect hair follicles from premature cell death. At the same time, it activates stem cells and induces keratin production for healthy hair growth. This multi-modal mechanism offers a hormone-free approach that supports the natural hair growth cycle without affecting hormonal levels.”

8T3 Essentials Hair Serum and 8T3 Essentials Lash & Brow Serum are available throughout the EU via Mallia’s webshop https://8t3.com/en/. Mallia plans to expand commercial activities into additional markets in the future.

About sCD83

Soluble CD83 (sCD83) is an immunomodulatory protein that is currently being developed for the topical treatment of hair loss (MAL‑856) and stimulation of hair growth (MAL‑838). The soluble CD83 protein was first identified in 2001 by Mallia co-founder Prof. Steinkasserer. It has anti-inflammatory properties via the induction of resolution of inflammation, which promotes wound healing and induces new hair growth1. In addition, sCD83 has been shown to activate regulatory T cells (Tregs)2, which interact directly with hair follicles and can activate them.3 Furthermore, sCD83 inhibits cell death of hair follicles and directly activates follicular stem cells, as well as keratin production, thereby stimulating new hair growth. This multimodal mode of action distinguishes sCD83 from other topically applied hair growth agents.

Topically applied, sCD83 can directly reach the hair follicles but does not penetrate through the skin and thus does not enter the bloodstream. The effect is localized, which is a major advantage over systemic treatment options, which can cause severe side effects.

About hair loss

Hormone-related hair loss in men and women (androgenetic alopecia, or AGA) is the most common form of hair loss. Worldwide, more than 70% of men and 50% of women post menopause are affected by androgenetic alopecia. Another 147 million people suffer from immune-related, circular hair loss (alopecia areata, or AA4,5).

Androgenetic alopecia usually progresses gradually and is due to genetic and hormonal factors. In men, it often leads to a receding hairline and baldness on the top of the head, while in women it causes thinning hair in the parting area. Alopecia areata causes circular hair loss on the scalp, face or other parts of the body. It occurs when the immune system erroneously attacks hair follicles, leading to immune-mediated hair loss.

About Mallia

Mallia Innovations GmbH, based in Erlangen, Germany, is the holding company strategically driving the proprietary development and commercialization of biopharmaceutical therapies and cosmetic applications of the immunomodulatory sCD83 protein, targeting hair growth, hair loss and other dermatological indications, including wound healing.

Mallia Therapeutics GmbH focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for patients suffering from androgenetic alopecia or alopecia areata, among other conditions. MAL-856 is based on the scientifically proven immunomodulatory mode of action of sCD83, which has been investigated for close to 25 years by Mallia Co‑founder Prof. Dr. Alexander Steinkasserer.6

Mallia Aesthetics GmbH focuses on cosmetic applications for the stimulation of hair growth, which are also based on the scientifically validated sCD83 protein. The Company develops Innovative cosmetic products using MAL-838 that are marketed to specialists and consumers.

To purchase products from the 8T3 Essentials line, please visit our online shop: https://8t3.com/en/



For more information, visit www.mallia.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

Mallia Contact:

Mallia Innovations GmbH

info@mallia.com

International media contact:

MC Services AG

Dr. Regina Lutz / Katja Arnold

Tel.: +49 (0)89 210 228 0

E-Mail: mallia@mc-services.eu









1 Royzman, D., Peckert-Maier, K., Stich, L., König, C., Wild, A. B., Tauchi, M., ... & Steinkasserer, A. (2022). Soluble CD83 improves and accelerates wound healing by the induction of pro-resolving macrophages. Frontiers in Immunology, 13, 1012647. DOI: 10.3389/fimmu.2022.1012647



2 Bock, F., Rössner, S., Onderka, J., Lechmann, M., Pallotta, M. T., Fallarino, F., ... & Zinser, E. (2013). Topical application of soluble CD83 induces IDO-mediated immune modulation, increases Foxp3+ T cells, and prolongs allogeneic corneal graft survival. The Journal of Immunology, 191(4), 1965-1975. DOI: 10.4049/jimmunol.1201531



3 Ali, N., Zirak, B., Rodriguez, R. S., Pauli, M. L., Truong, H. A., Lai, K., ... & Rosenblum, M. D. (2017). Regulatory T cells in skin facilitate epithelial stem cell differentiation. Cell, 169(6), 1119-1129. DOI: 10.1016/j.cell.2017.05.002



4 Feinstein, R. P. (2022). Androgenetic alopecia.: https://emedicine.medscape.com/article/1070167-overview



5 Mostaghimi, A., Gandhi, K., Done, N., Ray, M., Gao, W., Carley, C., ... & Sikirica, V. (2022). All-cause health care resource utilization and costs among adults with alopecia areata: A retrospective claims database study in the United States. Journal of Managed Care & Specialty Pharmacy, 28(4), 426-434: DOI: 10.18553/jmcp.2022.28.4.426



6 Lechmann, M., Krooshoop, D. J., Dudziak, D., Kremmer, E., Kuhnt, C., Figdor, C. G., ... & Steinkasserer, A. (2001). The extracellular domain of CD83 inhibits dendritic cell–mediated T cell stimulation and binds to a ligand on dendritic cells. The Journal of experimental medicine, 194(12), 1813-1821. DOI: 10.1084/jem.194.12.1813

