BlackRock® Canada Announces June Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

 | Source: BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (iShares) BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (iShares)

TORONTO, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the June 2026 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or Cboe Canada which pay on a monthly, quarterly, or semi-annual basis. Unitholders of record of the applicable iShares ETF on June 25, 2026 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that iShares ETF on June 30, 2026.

Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund NameFund TickerCash Distribution
Per Unit
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETFCBH$0.051
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETFCBO$0.053
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETFCDZ$0.115
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETFCEW$0.066
iShares Global Real Estate Index ETFCGR$0.280
iShares International Fundamental Index ETFCIE$0.476
iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETFCIF$0.439
iShares Japan Fundamental Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CJP$0.264
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETFCLF$0.033
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETFCLG$0.037
iShares US Fundamental Index ETFCLU$0.209
iShares US Fundamental Index ETFCLU.C$0.279
iShares Global Agriculture Index ETFCOW$0.405
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETFCPD$0.061
iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETFCRQ$0.183
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CUD$0.089
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETFCVD$0.076
iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETFCWO$0.694
iShares Global Water Index ETFCWW$0.292
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CYH$0.072
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETFFIE$0.040
iShares ESG Balanced ETF PortfolioGBAL$0.331
iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF PortfolioGCNS$0.361
iShares ESG Equity ETF PortfolioGEQT$0.440
iShares ESG Growth ETF PortfolioGGRO$0.391
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index ETFXAD$0.097
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETFXAGG$0.122
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1)XAGG.U$0.089
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XAGH$0.105
iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETFXAW$0.388
iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF(1)XAW.U$0.278
iShares Core Balanced ETF PortfolioXBAL$0.279
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETFXBB$0.081
iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETFXBM$0.142
iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXCB$0.070
iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXCBG$0.127
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETFXCBU$0.127
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)XCBU.U$0.092
iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XCD$0.214
iShares Canadian Growth Index ETFXCG$0.122
iShares China Index ETFXCH$0.142
iShares Semiconductor Index ETFXCHP$0.069
iShares Global Clean Energy Index ETFXCLN$0.156
iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF PortfolioXCNS$0.210
iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETFXCS$0.228
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETFXCSR$0.534
iShares Canadian Value Index ETFXCV$0.391
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETFXDG$0.076
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)XDG.U$0.055
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XDGH$0.063
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETFXDIV$0.117
iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare Index ETFXDNA$0.116
iShares Global Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Index ETFXDRV$0.317
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETFXDSR$0.997
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETFXDU$0.067
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)XDU.U$0.049
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XDUH$0.058
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETFXDV$0.191
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XEB$0.058
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETFXEC$0.343
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF(1)XEC.U$0.245
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETFXEF$0.790
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF(1)XEF.U$0.565
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETFXEG$0.150
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XEH$0.772
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETFXEI$0.117
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETFXEM$0.229
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETFXEMC$0.402
iShares Jantzi Social Index ETFXEN$0.223
iShares Core Equity ETF PortfolioXEQT$0.322
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETFXESG$0.207
iShares S&P/TSX Energy Transition Materials Index ETFXETM$0.206
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETFXEU$0.770
iShares Exponential Technologies Index ETFXEXP$0.292
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XFH$0.642
iShares Core Canadian 15+ Year Federal Bond Index ETFXFLB$0.116
iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETFXFLI$0.182
iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF(1)XFLI.U$0.130
iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF (CAD-Hedged)XFLX$0.173
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETFXFN$0.167
iShares Floating Rate Index ETFXFR$0.042
iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETFXGB$0.050
iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETFXGD$0.244
iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XGGB$0.042
iShares S&P Global Industrials Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XGI$0.277
iShares Core Growth ETF PortfolioXGRO$0.287
iShares Cybersecurity and Tech Index ETFXHAK$0.011
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETFXHB$0.076
iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHC$0.431
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHD$0.080
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETFXHU$0.077
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHY$0.083
iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETFXIC$0.291
iShares India Index ETFXID$0.127
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XIG$0.070
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XIGS$0.128
iShares MSCI EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XIN$0.591
iShares Core Income Balanced ETF PortfolioXINC$0.183
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETFXIT$0.000
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETFXLB$0.062
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETFXMA$0.100
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETFXMC$0.131
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF(1)XMC.U$0.094
iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETFXMD$0.217
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XMH$0.098
iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETFXMI$0.721
iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XML$0.502
iShares MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets Index ETFXMM$0.255
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XMS$0.112
iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETFXMTM$0.062
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETFXMU$0.265
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1)XMU.U$0.190
iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETFXMV$0.327
iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETFXMW$0.375
iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XMY$0.212
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XPF$0.068
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETFXQB$0.054
iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETFXQLT$0.056
iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XQQ$0.072
iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETFXQQU$0.098
iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF(1)XQQU.U$0.070
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETFXRE$0.057
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETFXSAB$0.050
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETFXSB$0.069
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSC$0.053
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSE$0.055
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE Index ETFXSEA$0.530
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETFXSEM$0.243
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETFXSH$0.063
iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXSHG$0.124
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETFXSHU$0.160
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)XSHU.U$0.116
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSI$0.057
iShares Core Canadian Short-Mid Term Universe Bond Index ETFXSMB$0.103
iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETFXSMC$0.127
iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSMH$0.119
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSP$0.302
iShares S&P 500 3% Capped Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSPC$0.349
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETFXST$0.129
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETFXSTB$0.047
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSTH$0.403
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETFXSTP$0.469
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1)XSTP.U$0.335
iShares U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSU$0.178
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETFXSUS$0.099
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XTLH$0.118
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETFXTLT$0.187
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF(1)XTLT.U$0.136
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XTOH$0.106
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market Index ETFXTOT$0.109
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market Index ETF(1)XTOT.U$0.078
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETFXTR$0.040
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XUH$0.127
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETFXUS$0.250
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF(1)XUS.U$0.179
iShares S&P 500 3% Capped Index ETFXUSC$0.275
iShares S&P 500 3% Capped Index ETF(1)XUSC.U$0.197
iShares S&P U.S. Financials Index ETFXUSF$0.206
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETFXUSR$0.183
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETFXUT$0.087
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETFXUU$0.160
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1)XUU.U$0.114
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETFXVLU$0.146
iShares MSCI World Index ETFXWD$0.622

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XAW.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XEC.U, XEF.U. XFLI.U, XMC.U, XMU.U, XQQU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XTLT.U, XTOT.U, XUS.U, XUSC.U and XUU.U


Estimated June Cash Distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF

The June cash distributions per unit for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF are estimated to be as follows:

Fund NameFund TickerEstimated Cash
Distribution Per Unit
iShares Premium Money Market ETFCMR$0.112


BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about June 24, 2026, which will provide the final amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF.

Further information on the iShares ETFs can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate.

About iShares ETFs
iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of more than 1,700 exchange traded funds (ETFs) and approximately $5.5 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2026, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.   

iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Canada.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

Standard & Poor’s® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (“S&P”). Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”). TSX is a registered trademark of TSX Inc. (“TSX”). All of the foregoing trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed for certain purposes to BlackRock Fund Advisors (“BFA”),  which in turn has sub-licensed these marks to its affiliate, BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), on behalf of the applicable fund(s). The index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use by BFA and by extension, BlackRock Canada and the applicable fund(s). The funds are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones, S&P, any of their respective affiliates (collectively known as “S&P Dow Jones Indices”) or TSX, or any of their respective affiliates. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices nor TSX make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in such funds.
MSCI is a trademark of MSCI, Inc. (“MSCI”). The ETF is permitted to use the MSCI mark pursuant to a license agreement between MSCI and BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A., relating to, among other things, the license granted to BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. to use the Index. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. has sublicensed the use of this trademark to BlackRock. The ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by MSCI and MSCI makes no representation, condition or warranty regarding the advisability of investing in the ETF.

Contact for Media:                
Sydney Punchard                                                        
Email: Sydney.Punchard@blackrock.com  


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