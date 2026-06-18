BlackRock® Canada Announces June Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

TORONTO, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the June 2026 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or Cboe Canada which pay on a monthly, quarterly, or semi-annual basis. Unitholders of record of the applicable iShares ETF on June 25, 2026 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that iShares ETF on June 30, 2026.

Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:



Fund Name Fund Ticker Cash Distribution

Per Unit iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH $0.051 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO $0.053 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ $0.115 iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW $0.066 iShares Global Real Estate Index ETF CGR $0.280 iShares International Fundamental Index ETF CIE $0.476 iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF CIF $0.439 iShares Japan Fundamental Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CJP $0.264 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF $0.033 iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG $0.037 iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU $0.209 iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU.C $0.279 iShares Global Agriculture Index ETF COW $0.405 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD $0.061 iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF CRQ $0.183 iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD $0.089 iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD $0.076 iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETF CWO $0.694 iShares Global Water Index ETF CWW $0.292 iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH $0.072 iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE $0.040 iShares ESG Balanced ETF Portfolio GBAL $0.331 iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio GCNS $0.361 iShares ESG Equity ETF Portfolio GEQT $0.440 iShares ESG Growth ETF Portfolio GGRO $0.391 iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index ETF XAD $0.097 iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF XAGG $0.122 iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1) XAGG.U $0.089 iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XAGH $0.105 iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF XAW $0.388 iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF(1) XAW.U $0.278 iShares Core Balanced ETF Portfolio XBAL $0.279 iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB $0.081 iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETF XBM $0.142 iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB $0.070 iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBG $0.127 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBU $0.127 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XCBU.U $0.092 iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XCD $0.214 iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF XCG $0.122 iShares China Index ETF XCH $0.142 iShares Semiconductor Index ETF XCHP $0.069 iShares Global Clean Energy Index ETF XCLN $0.156 iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio XCNS $0.210 iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETF XCS $0.228 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETF XCSR $0.534 iShares Canadian Value Index ETF XCV $0.391 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF XDG $0.076 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDG.U $0.055 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDGH $0.063 iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF XDIV $0.117 iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare Index ETF XDNA $0.116 iShares Global Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Index ETF XDRV $0.317 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF XDSR $0.997 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF XDU $0.067 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDU.U $0.049 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDUH $0.058 iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV $0.191 iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB $0.058 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF XEC $0.343 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF(1) XEC.U $0.245 iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF XEF $0.790 iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF(1) XEF.U $0.565 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF XEG $0.150 iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEH $0.772 iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI $0.117 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF XEM $0.229 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF XEMC $0.402 iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF XEN $0.223 iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio XEQT $0.322 iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETF XESG $0.207 iShares S&P/TSX Energy Transition Materials Index ETF XETM $0.206 iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF XEU $0.770 iShares Exponential Technologies Index ETF XEXP $0.292 iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFH $0.642 iShares Core Canadian 15+ Year Federal Bond Index ETF XFLB $0.116 iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF XFLI $0.182 iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF(1) XFLI.U $0.130 iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFLX $0.173 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN $0.167 iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR $0.042 iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB $0.050 iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF XGD $0.244 iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGGB $0.042 iShares S&P Global Industrials Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGI $0.277 iShares Core Growth ETF Portfolio XGRO $0.287 iShares Cybersecurity and Tech Index ETF XHAK $0.011 iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB $0.076 iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHC $0.431 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD $0.080 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU $0.077 iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY $0.083 iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF XIC $0.291 iShares India Index ETF XID $0.127 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG $0.070 iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIGS $0.128 iShares MSCI EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIN $0.591 iShares Core Income Balanced ETF Portfolio XINC $0.183 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETF XIT $0.000 iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB $0.062 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF XMA $0.100 iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF XMC $0.131 iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF(1) XMC.U $0.094 iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETF XMD $0.217 iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMH $0.098 iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF XMI $0.721 iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XML $0.502 iShares MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets Index ETF XMM $0.255 iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMS $0.112 iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETF XMTM $0.062 iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF XMU $0.265 iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1) XMU.U $0.190 iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF XMV $0.327 iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF XMW $0.375 iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMY $0.212 iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF $0.068 iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB $0.054 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETF XQLT $0.056 iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XQQ $0.072 iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF XQQU $0.098 iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF(1) XQQU.U $0.070 iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE $0.057 iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF XSAB $0.050 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB $0.069 iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC $0.053 iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE $0.055 iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE Index ETF XSEA $0.530 iShares ESG Aware MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF XSEM $0.243 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF XSH $0.063 iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHG $0.124 iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHU $0.160 iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XSHU.U $0.116 iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI $0.057 iShares Core Canadian Short-Mid Term Universe Bond Index ETF XSMB $0.103 iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF XSMC $0.127 iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSMH $0.119 iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSP $0.302 iShares S&P 500 3% Capped Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSPC $0.349 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETF XST $0.129 iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSTB $0.047 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSTH $0.403 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF XSTP $0.469 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1) XSTP.U $0.335 iShares U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSU $0.178 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETF XSUS $0.099 iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XTLH $0.118 iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF XTLT $0.187 iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF(1) XTLT.U $0.136 iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XTOH $0.106 iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market Index ETF XTOT $0.109 iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market Index ETF(1) XTOT.U $0.078 iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR $0.040 iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XUH $0.127 iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF XUS $0.250 iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF(1) XUS.U $0.179 iShares S&P 500 3% Capped Index ETF XUSC $0.275 iShares S&P 500 3% Capped Index ETF(1) XUSC.U $0.197 iShares S&P U.S. Financials Index ETF XUSF $0.206 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETF XUSR $0.183 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT $0.087 iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF XUU $0.160 iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1) XUU.U $0.114 iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETF XVLU $0.146 iShares MSCI World Index ETF XWD $0.622

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XAW.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XEC.U, XEF.U. XFLI.U, XMC.U, XMU.U, XQQU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XTLT.U, XTOT.U, XUS.U, XUSC.U and XUU.U



Estimated June Cash Distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF

The June cash distributions per unit for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF are estimated to be as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Estimated Cash

Distribution Per Unit iShares Premium Money Market ETF CMR $0.112



BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about June 24, 2026, which will provide the final amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF.

Further information on the iShares ETFs can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca .

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate.

About iShares ETFs

iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of more than 1,700 exchange traded funds (ETFs) and approximately $5.5 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2026, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Canada.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

Standard & Poor’s® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (“S&P”). Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”). TSX is a registered trademark of TSX Inc. (“TSX”). All of the foregoing trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed for certain purposes to BlackRock Fund Advisors (“BFA”), which in turn has sub-licensed these marks to its affiliate, BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), on behalf of the applicable fund(s). The index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use by BFA and by extension, BlackRock Canada and the applicable fund(s). The funds are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones, S&P, any of their respective affiliates (collectively known as “S&P Dow Jones Indices”) or TSX, or any of their respective affiliates. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices nor TSX make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in such funds.

MSCI is a trademark of MSCI, Inc. (“MSCI”). The ETF is permitted to use the MSCI mark pursuant to a license agreement between MSCI and BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A., relating to, among other things, the license granted to BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. to use the Index. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. has sublicensed the use of this trademark to BlackRock. The ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by MSCI and MSCI makes no representation, condition or warranty regarding the advisability of investing in the ETF.

Contact for Media:

Sydney Punchard

Email: Sydney.Punchard@blackrock.com