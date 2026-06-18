Aurora Mobile MoonFox Data | Salomon’s Rise, Amer Sports Enters a Period of Robust Earnings

SHENZHEN, CHINA, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- I. Financial Report Analysis: Revenue Surpasses $6.566 Billion, Profitability Significantly Improves

2025 marked Amer Sports’ first full fiscal year since its NYSE listing, and it was a year of explosive growth. Driven by the ongoing expansion of the global outdoor sports market and consumer upgrades, Amer Sports achieved annual revenue of $6.566 billion, up 26.7% year-on-year, maintaining a CAGR of approximately 23% since 2022. This performance not only exceeded prior market expectations but also further solidified the company’s leadership in the premium outdoor sports sector.





Quarterly Performance:

Growth momentum strengthened each quarter. Q1 and Q3 revenues were $1.473 billion and $1.756 billion, respectively, while Q4 revenue hit a record $2.101 billion. All four quarters saw steady growth, demonstrating strong earnings certainty. On the cost side, Amer Sports’ 2025 gross margin reached 57.6%, up 220 basis points from 2024, mainly due to a higher proportion of revenue from high-margin regions (Greater China and Asia-Pacific), expanded DTC channel share, and optimized product mix.





Notably, thanks to optimized debt structure and a 55.4% drop in interest expenses, net finance costs fell sharply to $77 million for the year, providing critical support for net profit improvement. In 2025, net profit attributable to shareholders reached $427 million, a 488.7% increase from $73 million in 2024, with net profit margin rising from 1.4% to 6.5%. As revenue expanded, profitability improved in tandem, fully validating Amer Sports’ “DTC-driven, brand-powered” growth strategy.

II. Business Status: Three Core Segments Drive Growth, DTC and Greater China as Twin Engines

Amer Sports’ growth is driven by its diversified brand portfolio. By segment, all three core divisions achieved double-digit growth in 2025, characterized by “high growth in technical apparel, accelerated outdoor expansion, and steady recovery in ball sports.”

Technical Apparel (led by Arc’teryx):

Full-year revenue reached $2.856 billion, up 30.1% year-on-year, accounting for 43.5% of group revenue and remaining the largest contributor. Despite a slower growth rate compared to 2024, the division still achieved 30%+ growth on a high base, reflecting strong brand influence.





Arc’teryx’s growth is powerfully driven by DTC channels. In 2025, technical apparel DTC revenue reached $2.095 billion, up 35.0% year-on-year, with Q4 DTC growth at 34%. The company added a net 24 Arc’teryx stores (excluding Korea acquisitions), bringing the global total to 246 by year-end. In product expansion, women’s products and footwear were the brightest growth engines in 2025. Arc’teryx established a dedicated footwear division in 2025, with shoe revenue growing rapidly. As fit, style, colorways, and functionality improve, Arc’teryx’s brand awareness and favorability among female consumers continue to rise, with the “she-economy” opening new long-term growth opportunities.

Outdoor Performance:

2025 was a “breakthrough year” for Salomon, a brand with 79 years of history. The outdoor performance segment achieved revenue of $2.404 billion, up 31.0% year-on-year, outpacing Arc’teryx’s technical apparel segment. Salomon sales reached $2 billion, up 35%, breaking the $2 billion mark for the first time and becoming another milestone brand for Amer Sports. Salomon’s explosive growth was driven by rapid expansion in soft goods (footwear, apparel, accessories). While the sportstyle line remained hot, the professional running shoe series also saw great success—the new GRVL series opened new possibilities for Salomon in running. On the channel side, outdoor performance DTC revenue grew 62.2% year-on-year, benefiting from over 100 net new Salomon stores and e-commerce growth.

Regional Performance:

Greater China and Asia-Pacific were the strongest growth engines. Greater China revenue reached $1.862 billion, up 43.4% year-on-year. Chinese consumers’ pursuit of diverse outdoor experiences and lifestyles aligns perfectly with Amer Sports’ professional, premium positioning. Arc’teryx built a “middle-class essentials” brand image by blending function and fashion; Salomon’s “Outdoor Sneaker” strategy, with trendy models like XT-Whisper, sparked buying frenzies.





Asia-Pacific (excluding Greater China) performed even better, with revenue up 50.7% to $773 million, leading globally. Surging demand in South Korea and Japan was the core driver. In mature markets, the Americas achieved $2.126 billion in revenue (up 14.3%), and EMEA reached $1.806 billion (up 19.3%), both maintaining steady growth.

III. Outlook: Steady Progress, Sustained High-Quality Growth

Looking ahead to 2026, store expansion remains the company’s core growth lever. Arc’teryx plans to add 25–30 net new stores in 2026, focusing on China and North America. Salomon’s expansion pace is even more aggressive, with about 35 new stores planned for Greater China, further densifying the global network. Meanwhile, Wilson’s “Tennis 360” store model is accelerating, with about 30 new stores planned for 2026, and the addition of Carrie Ask is expected to further strengthen ball and racquet segment profitability. From an industry perspective, the global outdoor sports market remains in rapid expansion. The rise of activities like glamping, skiing, and trail running is driving demand for professional equipment. Amer Sports’ brands cover technical apparel, outdoor footwear, and racquet equipment, with product lines extending from hardcore outdoor to daily wear, and from male-dominated to female-focused, positioning the company to fully benefit from industry tailwinds.

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