Sihoo Doro C300 Pro V2 Earns German IGR Certification, Validating Full-Body Adaptive Support Design

SHENZHEN, China, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sihoo, a global leader in ergonomic seating, today announced that its flagship Doro C300 Pro V2 has officially been certified by the esteemed German Institute for Health and Ergonomics (IGR). Meeting the uncompromising standards of DIN EN ISO 26800, this certification serves as an independent validation of the chair's breakthrough approach to human-centric comfort.





Comfort isn't just a feeling. It's a science.

For years, the modern workforce has had to adapt to their chairs, battling support loss the moment they shift focus or change posture. The Doro C300 Pro V2 was engineered to rewrite this reality. Now, the IGR certification officially verifies that Sihoo’s proprietary DynaCore Full-Body Support System performs exactly as designed: intuitively synchronizing the backrest, lumbar support, headrest, and armrests to respond seamlessly to natural human movement.

Whether leaning forward into a demanding project or reclining to recharge, the IGR testing confirms that the Doro C300 Pro V2 maintains ideal, continuous balance. The result is an end to support loss.





Empowered Movement. Backed by German Engineering.

Earning the IGR seal isn't just about passing a static test; it requires proving a tangible improvement to health, posture, and daily focus. The Doro C300 Pro V2 delivers on this promise through intuitive, user-first engineering:

Adaptive comfort response: The IGR-validated SyncroFlex Backrest automatically maps the natural curvature of the spine the second a user sits down. No levers. No dials. Just an immediate, highly tailored experience.

The IGR-validated SyncroFlex Backrest automatically maps the natural curvature of the spine the second a user sits down. No levers. No dials. Just an immediate, highly tailored experience. Zero gaps. Zero fatigue: The Self-Adaptive Dynamic Lumbar Support 2.0 actively tracks and cradles the lower back. By eliminating the "sacrum gap," it directly prevents the physical fatigue that disrupts deep work.

The Self-Adaptive Dynamic Lumbar Support 2.0 actively tracks and cradles the lower back. By eliminating the "sacrum gap," it directly prevents the physical fatigue that disrupts deep work. Multi-directional ergonomic support: From typing to mobile scrolling, the 8D Bionic Armrests and Ultra-Wide 3D Headrest provide precise, pressure-relieving support that glides with the user's natural workflow.



Availability

The IGR-certified Sihoo Doro C300 Pro V2 is now officially available in major global markets, including the United States, Germany, and France.

To discover the science behind the comfort and explore the Doro C300 Pro V2, visit: https://hongkongsihoointelligenthomecolimited.pxf.io/rEGRgv.

About Sihoo

Founded in 2011, Sihoo is driven by a core mission: to create seating solutions that seamlessly combine comfort, robust support, and cutting-edge ergonomic innovation. With 15 years of dedicated expertise in biomechanics and engineering, Sihoo has become a globally recognized brand trusted by modern businesses, remote workers, and households in more than 100 countries.

Contact Info:

Organization: Sihoo

Contact Person: Wendy Xu

Email: marketing@sihoo.com

City: Shenzhen

Country: China

Website: https://sihoooffice.com/

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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