AP33 Celebrates Songkran Festival 2026 with Influencer Appearances and Thai New Year Festivities

Bangkok, Thailand, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AP33 marked Songkran Festival 2026 with a vibrant celebration that brought together festive traditions, digital engagement, and community spirit as Thailand welcomed its annual New Year festivities.





Recognized as one of Southeast Asia's most celebrated cultural events, Songkran symbolizes renewal, blessings, and new beginnings. The annual festival draws millions of participants who gather to honor traditions, spend time with family, visit temples, and take part in water-related celebrations that have become synonymous with the holiday.

As part of its Songkran Festival 2026 campaign, AP33 hosted a festive activation centered around the themes of water, luck, and celebration. The event reflected the spirit of the Thai New Year while creating opportunities for participants and online audiences to engage with the festivities.

Adding to the celebration were popular influencers @jamiepy, @tracia.lim, and @yukiiyiing, whose participation helped extend the event's reach across social media platforms. Through photos, videos, and live event content, the creators shared highlights of the festivities with their followers, generating excitement around the occasion.

The campaign showcased colorful celebrations, festive activities, and moments inspired by Songkran traditions. Their content offered audiences a closer look at the atmosphere surrounding one of Thailand's most anticipated annual celebrations.

Songkran remains deeply rooted in Thai culture, where water symbolizes cleansing, respect, and good fortune for the year ahead. While the festival is widely known for large-scale water activities, it also serves as an important occasion for families and communities to come together and celebrate shared traditions.

Through its 2026 Songkran celebration, AP33 highlighted the positive energy associated with the holiday while encouraging participants to embrace the season's message of renewal and optimism.

The event reflects AP33's ongoing efforts to connect with audiences through culturally relevant celebrations and community-focused experiences that bring people together during significant moments throughout the year.

As Songkran Festival 2026 continues across Thailand, AP33 joins millions in welcoming a new year filled with happiness, prosperity, and memorable celebrations.

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