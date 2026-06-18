BABU88 Announces Sponsorship of Antwerp Anchors in EUT20 Belgium 2026

Dhaka, Bangladesh, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BABU88, a leading online gaming and sports betting platform, has proudly announced its sponsorship of the Antwerp Anchors (ANA) for this season of EUT20 Belgium 2026. This strategic partnership highlights BABU88's commitment to sports development and solidifies its presence in the international cricket community.





EUT20 Belgium 2026: A New Era of Cricket

The highly anticipated season of the EUT20 Belgium kicks off on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at the Antwerp International Cricket Ground in Belgium. Organized by the Belgian Cricket Federation, this high-energy T20 tournament runs until July 19, 2026, featuring five powerhouse teams: Brussels Tigers, Ghent Gladiators, Liege Lions, Antwerp Anchors, and Bruges Batsmen. With action-packed matches scheduled across one thrilling week, the top teams will advance to the knockout rounds, leading to an exciting final on June 14, 2026.

Antwerp Anchors: A Powerhouse Lineup

The Antwerp Anchors, one of the most anticipated teams in the league, features a star-studded roster with international and European cricketing talents. The squad is anchored by explosive Belgian all-rounder Saber Zakhil, known for his aggressive batting style and critical bowling variations. Zakhil, who has a massive following among European cricket fans, was secured as a marquee signing ahead of the tournament. His recent stellar performances in continental tournaments reinforce his reputation as a dominant, consistent match-winner.

Joining him are key tactical players and top-tier talent from the international Associate cricket circuit, bringing a wealth of competitive experience. With an aggressive batting depth and a versatile bowling attack, the Antwerp Anchors are well-positioned to captivate fans and make a deep run for the championship title.

Meet the Antwerp Anchors Super Squad:

This season, the Antwerp Anchors have assembled a roster that combines seasoned experience with youthful energy, promising an exciting performance. Below is the complete list of players:

Saber Zakhil

Shaheryar Butt

Aziz Mohammad

Burhan Niaz

Sheraz Sheikh

Murid Ekrami

Wahidullah Sahak

Ashiqullah Said

Pieter Seelaar

Paul van Meekeren

Stephan Myburgh

Fred Klaassen

Raja Waqas Ali

Saqlain Ali

Adnan Razzaq

About BABU88

Babu88 is an online gambling company, offering a wide range of betting and casino options. Founded in 2021, Babu88 began as a cricket exchange platform serving the South Asian market.

As a responsible business, Babu88 is committed to championing and promoting responsible gambling. This includes but not limited to, ensuring the integrity and fairness of operations and to promote awareness of the harms associated with gambling. I-Gaming should only be done in moderation as a form of adult entertainment.

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Sachin Mehta Babu88 Head of PR