SeerDEX Launches Binary Options on Solana Backed by a Buyback-Funded Token

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

SeerDEX has launched a Solana-based platform offering binary options and prediction markets, paired with $SEERX, a token funded in part by protocol-level buybacks.

The platform routes 40% of all trading fees to $SEERX buybacks, a rule written into the protocol rather than a team policy. The $SEERX presale is live, with Stage 1 priced at $0.00050 per token.

SeerDEX Runs Prediction Markets and Binary Options on Solana

SeerDEX runs prediction markets and binary options on Solana, with perpetual futures planned for a later phase.

Anyone can create a market by staking $SEERX, and an AI validation engine handles duplicate detection and compliance checks without a central gatekeeper. This permissionless setup means new markets can be added without a manual approval queue.

The native token, $SEERX, is an ERC-20 on Ethereum and is bridgeable to Solana. Buyers can pay with ETH, BNB, or card. ETH and BNB payments require no KYC, and card payments require no KYC up to $1,000.

More Instruments Mean More Fee Volume Behind the Buyback

SeerDEX covers more than prediction markets alone, adding binary options now and perpetual futures later. A wider instrument set produces more fee-generating activity across the platform, and 40% of all trading fees go to $SEERX buybacks.

Because that allocation is written into the protocol rather than set as a team policy that can be changed later, the link between platform activity and token buybacks is fixed at the protocol level rather than left to discretion.

Staking Unlocks Fee Discounts and a Vote on New Markets

Beyond market creation, staking $SEERX carries further functions on the platform. Stakers receive fee discounts of up to 50%, lowering the cost of trading across prediction markets and binary options.

Stakers also get a vote on which market categories are added, giving holders input into the platform's expansion. Together, market creation, fee discounts, and category voting tie the token to how the platform is used and how it grows.

Polymarket Proved the Category Without Issuing a Token

SeerDEX enters a category that existing platforms have already validated. Polymarket, the largest prediction market by volume, has no native token, and its TGE is not expected before Q4 2026.

Kalshi, the U.S.-regulated competitor, also has no token. On those platforms, a closed position leaves the trader with nothing to hold beyond the settled outcome. SeerDEX is structured differently, offering a tradable asset that sits alongside the platform and its activity.

Stage 1 Opens at $0.00050, With Prices Stepping Up Each Stage

$SEERX opens at $0.00050 in Stage 1. At that price, $1,000 buys 2,000,000 tokens. The crypto presale runs in multiple stages, with the price increasing each round. Purchase bonuses apply at set thresholds: 5% at $500, 10% at $1,000, and 30% at $5,000. Current stage details are available at seerdex.com.

About SeerDEX

SeerDEX is a Solana-native trading platform combining prediction markets, binary options, and perpetuals in a single ecosystem. It uses an AI governance engine for permissionless market creation.

$SEERX is issued on Ethereum as an ERC-20 token and is multichain by design, bridgeable to Solana and other supported networks so holders can use it wherever they trade. The platform accepts ETH and BNB payments with no KYC limit and card payments with no KYC up to $1,000.

Learn more about the SEERX here: