Engineered Quartz Surface Market Size to Surpass $36.80 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Engineered Quartz Surface Market was valued at USD 17.09 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 36.80 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.07% from 2026 to 2035.

Growing residential and commercial construction activity, along with rising consumer preference for low-maintenance premium surfacing materials, is driving robust structural transformation in the engineered quartz surface market, which is increasingly displacing natural stone, solid surfaces and laminates for kitchen countertops, bathroom vanities, flooring and wall cladding applications across the globe.

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Accelerating Residential and Commercial Construction Activity and Natural Stone Displacement to Augment Market Expansion Globally

The key demand driver for the engineered quartz surface market is the sustained growth of global residential and commercial construction driven by urbanisation, rising household formation, increasing disposable incomes in emerging markets and government housing investment programmes. A major structural shift is the ongoing replacement of natural granite and marble with engineered quartz supported by superior durability, dimensional consistency and expanding design capabilities that replicate premium natural stone aesthetics.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type, Polished Quartz Surfaces Dominated the Market; Premium Designer Quartz Slabs Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

Polished quartz surfaces accounted for 60.18% of revenue in the engineered quartz surface market in 2025 due to its ability to reflect light, depth of colour, cost-effectiveness, durability, stain resistance, and ease of maintenance are the factors driving the dominance of polished quartz surfaces. Premium designer quartz slabs are the fastest growing product type at 9.63% CAGR, driven by increasing demand for jumbo format slabs with digitally reproduced marble veining, book matched patterns, and metallic pigment enhancements globally.

By Application, Residential Construction Dominated the Market; Commercial Construction Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

Engineered Quartz Surface Application Revenue Share by Residential Construction in 2025 is 55.13% due to the demand for engineered quartz in residential construction for kitchen countertops and bathroom vanities in North America, Europe and Asia. Commercial construction is estimated to be the fastest growing application with a CAGR of 9.24% owing to increasing investments in hospitality, retail, office, healthcare and institutional infrastructure projects.

By End-Use Area, Kitchen Countertops Dominated the Market; Table Tops & Furniture Surfaces Segment to Witness Fastest CAGR Growth Globally

The kitchen countertops held a 45.48% share of the engineered quartz end-use revenue in 2025 owing to the commercial base of the industry, which was laid in kitchen countertops as it was well aligned with the heat resistance, scratch resistance, stain resistance, and non-porous surface requirements. The furniture surfaces and table tops is the fastest growing end-use at 9.90% CAGR due to increased adoption in residential, commercial and hospitality interiors for dining tables, coffee tables, office desks and retail display fixtures owing to their enhanced durability and design flexibility.

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Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific is the largest and fastest growing regional market with 38.49% of global revenues for engineered quartz in 2025. China is expected to contribute around 32.74% of regional demand supported by its position as both a major production hub and fast-growing consumption market. India is the fastest growing country market backed by the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana housing programme and strong residential development across major metropolitan cities.

Europe Engineered Quartz Surface Market is expected to be worth USD 3.78 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 8.14 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.07% over the 2026-2035 period. In 2025, Europe accounted for approximately 22.10% of the total global engineered quartz surface market revenue. Europe Engineered Quartz Surface Market Overview Europe Engineered Quartz Surface Market is distinguished by a sophisticated interior design and architectural ecosystem supported by strict environmental rules under the EU Energy Performance of Buildings Directive.

North America was the largest regional market with a 27.53% share of the global revenues of engineered quartz surface in 2025. The region’s strong position is supported by the deep penetration of engineered quartz in residential kitchen and bathroom remodeling, alongside robust new housing construction activity.

The U.S. Engineered Quartz Surface Market was valued at roughly USD 3.91 Billion in 2025 and is predicted to reach approximately USD 7.98 Billion by 2035, exhibiting a CAGR of approximately 8.24%. The United States contributed to an estimated 83.19% of the demand in the region driven by the deep penetration of engineered quartz in residential kitchen and bathroom remodelling and a mature retail and distribution ecosystem that enables the efficient flow of products from leading manufacturers to fabricators, designers, and retailers.

Key Players:

Cosentino Group (Silestone)

Caesarstone Ltd.

Cambria Company LLC

MSI Surfaces

Compac Quartz

Vicostone Joint Stock Company

Pokarna Engineered Stone Limited (Quantra)

LG Hausys (HI-MACS & Viatera)

Samsung SDI (Staron)

Hanwha L&C Corporation

Quarella S.p.A.

Levantina Group

Diresco N.V.

Oppein Home Group

Wanfeng Stone

BITTO Stone

Pental Surfaces

Agl Surfaces

Stonemark Granite

Aristech Surfaces LLC

Recent Developments:

2026: Cosentino launched Silestone XM with at least 20% recycled quartz and bio-based resin, achieving Cradle to Cradle Gold certification targeting LEED v4.1 and WELL-certified projects across North America and Europe.

2026: Caesarstone and IKEA partnered to co-develop an affordable engineered quartz surface range for IKEA's kitchen systems, simplifying countertop specification and expanding access for first-time homeowners and apartment renovation segments globally.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Polished & Designer Quartz Product Innovation Metrics – helps you understand polished, matte, and premium designer quartz slab adoption trends across residential, commercial, and hospitality applications along with jumbo-format slab demand growth, digital marble veining technology investment, and the commercial premium of indication-specific designer quartz specification over standard polished alternatives globally.

– helps you understand polished, matte, and premium designer quartz slab adoption trends across residential, commercial, and hospitality applications along with jumbo-format slab demand growth, digital marble veining technology investment, and the commercial premium of indication-specific designer quartz specification over standard polished alternatives globally. Residential & Commercial Construction Application Metrics – helps you evaluate kitchen countertop and bathroom vanity specification trends, natural granite and marble displacement rates, government housing programme procurement impact, and the commercial scaling trajectory of engineered quartz adoption across affordable, mid-market, and luxury residential and commercial construction segments worldwide.

– helps you evaluate kitchen countertop and bathroom vanity specification trends, natural granite and marble displacement rates, government housing programme procurement impact, and the commercial scaling trajectory of engineered quartz adoption across affordable, mid-market, and luxury residential and commercial construction segments worldwide. Kitchen Countertop & Furniture Surface End-Use Metrics – helps you analyze kitchen countertop market leadership dynamics, table top and furniture surface fastest-growing segment adoption rates, hospitality and retail interior specification trends, and the commercial opportunity created by engineered quartz displacement of wood, glass, and natural stone across furniture and interior surface applications globally.

– helps you analyze kitchen countertop market leadership dynamics, table top and furniture surface fastest-growing segment adoption rates, hospitality and retail interior specification trends, and the commercial opportunity created by engineered quartz displacement of wood, glass, and natural stone across furniture and interior surface applications globally. Sustainable Product Innovation & Green Building Certification Metrics – helps you uncover recycled quartz content adoption, bio-based resin binder development investment, Cradle to Cradle and LEED v4.1 certification programme penetration, and the commercial premium of sustainability-certified engineered quartz specification across green building programmes in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

– helps you uncover recycled quartz content adoption, bio-based resin binder development investment, Cradle to Cradle and LEED v4.1 certification programme penetration, and the commercial premium of sustainability-certified engineered quartz specification across green building programmes in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Healthcare & Institutional Specification Growth Metrics – helps you identify engineered quartz adoption rates in healthcare, laboratory, pharmaceutical, and food processing facility interiors, infection control specification requirements, chemical disinfectant resistance performance benchmarks, and the commercial development potential of institutional end-user segments beyond residential and commercial construction applications globally.

– helps you identify engineered quartz adoption rates in healthcare, laboratory, pharmaceutical, and food processing facility interiors, infection control specification requirements, chemical disinfectant resistance performance benchmarks, and the commercial development potential of institutional end-user segments beyond residential and commercial construction applications globally. Competitive Landscape & Engineered Quartz Market Expansion Metrics – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market players including Cosentino, Caesarstone, Compac, Cambria, and MSI Surfaces based on sustainable product portfolio breadth, green building certification coverage, regional distribution network reach, designer collaboration programme investment, and emerging market expansion strategy globally.

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